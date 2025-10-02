In "The Smashing Machine", Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gives his best acting performance to date as UFC legend Mark Kerr. blue News spoke to him and co-star Emily Blunt about the masculinity portrayed.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's performance in "The Smashing Machine" could earn him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

In the sports drama, he plays UFC legend Mark Kerr, who had a major impact on the sport and suffered from severe drug addiction.

blue News met "The Rock" and Emily Blunt for an interview and spoke to them about the portrayal of masculinity and intense fight scenes in the film. Show more

Will this movie give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role? Never before has the former wrestler appeared in such a profound, emotional role as in "The Smashing Machine".

He achieved fame as an actor primarily with action comedies such as "Welcome to the Jungle", the "Fast & Furious" films and "Baywatch".

In the sports drama "The Smashing Machine", he plays UFC legend Mark Kerr, who played a key role in shaping the brutal sport of mixed martial arts, or MMA for short, at the end of the 1990s. Kerr suffered from a severe drug addiction. His battle in the ring also became a battle with his addiction and a battle for his relationship with the love of his life, Dawn - played by Emily Blunt.

Balancing act between performance and vulnerability

The film shows Mark Kerr not only as an indomitable fighter in the ring, but also as an emotional, vulnerable person struggling with his inner demons.

blue News met Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for an interview and spoke to them about the masculinity on display and the intense fight scenes in the film. They also talked about the moving world premiere in Venice, where they saw the film for the first time in front of a wide audience and together with the real Mark Kerr.

"The Smashing Machine" celebrated its Swiss premiere at the Zurich Film Festival and will be screened at blue Cinema from October 2.

