Cult director Guy Ritchie is considered a master of humorous action cinema and has been delivering spectacle for the big screen for almost 30 years. blue News spoke to him about his new film "In the Grey".

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Guy Ritchie's latest prank, "In the Grey", a lawyer is tasked with getting a gangster boss to pay back a loan with the help of her elite squad.

As the lawyer, Mexican Eiza González shines with style and negotiating skills, while Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill support her as a special unit.

blue News met cult director Guy Ritchie for an interview and talked to him about the cool characters and the concentrated action in his films.

"In the Grey" is now showing at blue Cinema Show more

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie has achieved cult status with action and gangster comedies such as "Snatch", "Codename U.N.C.L.E" and "The Gentlemen". The former husband of Madonna has mastered this genre like no other, and he releases a new action flick practically every year.

He likes to work regularly with the same actors over long periods of time. One of his favorite protégés is undoubtedly action hero Jason Statham, who appeared in his first works as well as in more recent projects such as "Cash Truck" and "Operation Fortune".

Ritchie has also previously shot with the fabulous trio in his new film "In the Grey". Eiza González and Henry Cavill starred together in his last film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare". And Jake Gyllenhaal had the leading role in his war film "The Pact".

Operation in the legal gray area

In "In the Grey", it is Eiza González who takes on the central role and leads an extremely difficult operation as lawyer Sophia. She is tasked with getting a criminal businessman to repay a loan worth billions. And fighting a shady crook only works with methods that operate in the gray area of legality. So Sophia enlists the help of her special unit Sid (Henry Cavill) and Bronco (Jake Gyllenhaal). A big showdown ensues on the criminal tycoon's magnificent private island.

The fact that the lawyer Sophia is beautiful and therefore underestimated by most men in her tough profession is something she brings up herself in the movie. Eiza González plays this role brilliantly, radiating elegance and surprising us with her quick-wittedness and negotiating skills.

In an interview with blue News, Guy Ritchie says that a woman was perfect for the role of the operations manager and that the plot of the action film was inspired by true stories he had picked up.

A cool trio, snappy lines and solid action

It's also a real pleasure to see the bromance between Cavill and Gyllenhaal. They treat each other like an old married couple, and of course there is plenty of cool banter, as befits a Ritchie film.

The action is also solidly staged as usual, with a motocross chase and a wild shoot-out in a small snack bar providing thrills and spills.

Guy Ritchie has not reinvented the action-comedy genre for "In the Grey" and not too much depth can be expected. But he continues to implement his tried-and-tested formula to great effect. And watching the trio of Eiza González, Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal as a team is refreshingly funny and a lot of fun.

"In the Grey" is now showing in cinemas.

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