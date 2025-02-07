"It's not in my nature to be shy or afraid": Boris Becker. Picture: INSTARimages.com

At 17, he became the youngest Wimbledon winner in history. At 50, he was bankrupt and behind bars. Now Boris Becker tells us in an interview what his biggest defeat taught him.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 1985 he was the hero of Wimbledon, in 2022 he's in prison: Boris Becker fell low after his successful tennis career.

In the British newspaper "The Times", the 58-year-old looks back on his eventful life.

The former tennis star is convinced that he has successfully fought his way back from the "most difficult time of his life" since his release from prison.

"Of course it's a great embarrassment and you feel ashamed, but you can't feel sorry for yourself," says Becker. Show more

On July 9, 1985, a 17-year-old tennis player from Germany made sporting history: on this day, Boris Becker became the youngest and unseeded player to win the legendary Wimbledon tennis tournament.

"It's not in my nature to be shy or afraid," Boris Becker looks back on his life in the English newspaper "The Times".

"And I wasn't afraid of the Wimbledon final. I think I must have been mentally very strong as a teenager."

Luxury villas, million-dollar deals, exclusive parties

After his career on the tennis court, Becker enjoys his life to the full. It is a life that most people can only dream of:

Luxury villas, million-dollar deals, exclusive parties - he has earned all this with his successful tennis career (including six Grand Slam tournaments).

In 1993, he married Barbara Becker and became the father of Noah and Elias. His affair with Angela Ermakova resulted in daughter Anna. His second marriage to Lilly Becker, from whom his son Amadeus Becker was born, also failed.

The ex-tennis star goes behind bars

The personal ups and downs are soon accompanied by business difficulties:

After Boris Becker is declared insolvent by a British court in 2017, lengthy proceedings begin in which the ex-tennis star has to disclose all of his assets to pay off his debts.

As a result, Becker concealed assets worth millions. This is considered a criminal offense. It comes as it must: A trial in London in 2022 ends with a sentence of two and a half years in prison.

However, he is released after 231 days behind bars. The 57-year-old benefited from a special arrangement.

Becker looks back on his biggest defeat to date

"Of course it's a great embarrassment and you feel ashamed, but you can't feel sorry for yourself," Becker looks back on his biggest defeat to date in "The Times" under the title "I lost almost everything - but survived prison".

He never felt like a victim, but instead tried early on to take responsibility for his actions - "whether good or bad".

"I don't blame anyone," Becker continued. "I am responsible for my own decisions." What is more important to him is "how you perform": "And I have the feeling that I really have performed better."

Becker: "You always want to be first at the start"

Today he is feeling better and better, much better, says Boris Becker. "I'm back in steady waters and I want to stay that way for the rest of my life."

Given his eventful life, it is not surprising that the ex-tennis star is still in demand after serving his prison sentence.

Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro got married in September 2024. Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

"Every year I get calls from TV shows like 'I'm a Celebrity' and 'Big Brother'. And every time I say no. I'm not the classic reality show type," says Becker in "The Times".

Well, he almost always says no. Becker is currently doing gymnastics through the Costa Rican jungle in the Netflix survival show "Bear Hunt".

Is Boris Becker still competitive at 57? "I don't think you ever lose your competitive instinct. You don't want to be first at the start."

Becker has also found happiness again in his private life

Momoll, Boris Becker seems really happy that he "got another chance to change the path I was on - and getting another chance like this at the age of 57 is not an everyday occurrence."

Becker's good mood also has to do with the fact that he was able to find happiness again in his private life: in Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. She was the woman who did not leave his side when he entered the courtroom.

The 33-year-old remained by his side during his time in prison - and the couple tied the knot last September.

There is only one thing that Boris Becker hopes can be changed: since his prison sentence, he is no longer allowed to enter the UK.

Does he hope that he will be able to return as a Wimbledon commentator this year? Becker's answer: "I can't talk about that yet. I'm not allowed to."

