"For me, a book always has to smell or be fragrant": Martin Suter, bestselling author. Picture: Keystone

For Martin Suter's fans, the Swiss author's new book entitled "Wut und Liebe" (Anger and Love) is a safe bet: there's a lot of love, a lot of doubt and a lot of eating.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Anyone familiar with bestselling author Martin Suter will find a few familiar subjects in his new book "Wut und Liebe" (Anger and Love):

Artists and art collectors, a stunningly beautiful woman, mysterious old men, a bit of alcohol and lots and lots of lovely food. "For me, a book always has to smell or be fragrant," says Suter to the German Press Agency.

He continues: "When people are cooking, when onions are steaming, you can smell it, it's part of the atmosphere."

The story revolves around Noah, an unsuccessful artist in his early thirties. Even good sex can't keep his girlfriend Camilla ("eyes whose hazel was flecked with a little gold"), she wants a life without money worries.

In his desperation to get money and win her back, Noah develops criminal energy. A sick, embittered woman called Betty comes to his aid.

An old woman at 65?

At this point, some readers may frown: 77-year-old Suter describes the woman, born in 1960, as an "old woman with white, wrinkled skin", and later as a "prettified older woman".

Hello, Mr. Suter? She's 65 years old. 65 is the new 45 - most people that age are young, cheeky and by no means "older women", some might protest.

Suter remains unmoved: "I have nothing at all against older women," he asserts. "I know women Betty's age with very smooth skin, and women 20 years younger with wrinkled skin. When you're as tested by life as she is, you look like that. She's just an old lady."

Older men also get their comeuppance. For example Peter Zaugg (Betty's original quote: "That pig"). He is described as a ruthless exploiter. Noah's father is a scruffy old man ("He smelled of aftershave, but unwashed").

"I have nothing against old men," Suter assures us here too. "I look for characters that fit my story."

Not always love with body, but with soul

The accomplished former advertising copywriter Suter knows how to write a page-turner, a book that you can hardly put down to find out what happens next. Of course, many things turn out differently in the end.

And then there's Suter's penchant for elegant language. With champagne, for example: "She didn't drink for pleasure, she needed the effect." Or with the woman who loved the same man all her life: "Not always with body, but always with soul". Suter also describes the "most endearing of all lies".

When Betty talks about the absence of her deceased husband, it becomes emotional. "The finality is too abstract. You can't imagine it," she says.

"I will stop when I can no longer write"

Martin Suter himself lost his wife Margrith in 2023. He pays touching tribute to her in an epilogue. Is this the mourner speaking?

No, says Suter: "I try not to appear in my books. I don't try to process anything in my books, that would be an abuse of the readership. The author should actually hover over everything and not lie on the sofa in front of you."

Betty's feelings after the death of her husband had nothing to do with his own feelings.

At the age of 77, Suter wanted to take a break from writing novels, as he says. But suddenly an idea came back into his head. "Then I get curious, see if it works or not. I hadn't actually planned to do that."

Instead, his plans so far have included a play, an opera and a songbook with his friend, singer-songwriter Stephan Eicher.

"I will stop when I can no longer write," says Suter. "That means I'm no longer alive or I'm in a state where I can no longer write." He loves his job. "I'm glad I don't have to retire."

More videos from the department