Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby has to stand trial in Oslo. (archive picture) Lise Aserud/NTB/AP

In the highly publicized trial against Marius Borg Høiby, sensitive heart rate monitor data and chat messages come into focus on the sixth day of the trial. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit denies the allegations of rape - but admits to having "perhaps regretted a little" individual statements.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby is currently on trial for several allegations.

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship is charged with 38 counts - including rape, abuse in close relationships, assault, damage to property and violations of visitation bans.

The trial is currently scheduled for 28 trial days - including the expected sentencing on March 19, 2026. Show more

The sixth day of the trial is also making new headlines. The focus today is on his testimony about the "Lofoten woman", whom he allegedly raped in her sleep in October 2023.

Police superintendent Stig Berg Larsen was called to the witness stand today. He testified about the confiscated data from a heart rate monitor. The police used this data to determine how high her pulse rate was during the alleged crime.

The questioning of the police chief took place without an audience, as the tracking of the heart rate monitor involved sensitive data. Only a few selected media representatives are allowed to follow the session via video transmission to another room.

The focus is on various time periods, which are arranged and discussed chronologically. The focus is always on data deflections that can be seen on the clock. According to Stig Berg Larsen, these could mark the transition from sleep to wakefulness. However, it is not possible to draw concrete conclusions about the underlying data - what actually happened at these moments cannot be clearly determined.

The prosecutor wants to know from Høiby whether he classifies the "Lofoten woman" as attractive. He answers in the affirmative.

The prosecutor also refers to messages that Høiby is said to have sent to a friend before and after having sex with the alleged rape victim. This shows that he made derogatory comments about the appearance of the so-called "Lofoten woman".

Høiby emphasizes that he never wanted the woman to read these messages. "I made it clear that I did not want them to be included in the interrogation. It was just male chit-chat between me and a friend," says Høiby. Looking back, he admits: "Maybe I regretted it a little."

Contradictory statements about alcohol consumption

In court, Marius Borg Høiby is confronted with a chat history from the night of the crime. In it, a man he had met on the Lofoten Islands writes to him and invites him to the sauna. Høiby asks in the messages whether women are also present. According to the newspaper "Nettavisen ", he can no longer remember why he asked this question. He also doesn't remember how long he stayed in the sauna or how long he swam on the pier. The only thing he knows for sure is that there were six people there.

He went on to talk about his alcohol consumption in the vacation apartment. "I remember drinking alcohol and talking to some of the guys. That's what comes to mind," says the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit in court.

According to his assessment, he was "not particularly drunk". In an earlier interrogation, however, he had stated that he had been "very drunk". He had not consumed cocaine that night - in his opinion, he had therefore felt the effects of the alcohol more strongly.

Marius Borg Høiby met the so-called "Lofoten woman" in October 2023 during a private stay in the Lofoten Islands. At the time, he was traveling in Norway with his stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon.

At the center of the proceedings is the allegation that a rape took place on the night of the crime. The woman accuses Høiby of having performed sexual acts on her without her consent. Høiby denies the allegations and speaks of consensual sex.

A verdict is currently scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2026.

