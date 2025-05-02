In the fantasy adventure "The Legend of Ochi", Helena Zengel takes a cute, unknown forest creature to her heart. blue News spoke to the 16-year-old prodigy about the unusual filming and her collaboration with world-famous stars.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Legend of Ochi" tells the story of a young girl who befriends an unknown forest creature despite her father's hostile attitude.

The leading role in the touching fantasy adventure is played by 16-year-old Helena Zengel, known from "Systemsprenger" and "Neues aus der Welt".

In an interview with blue News, the talented young actress presents herself as refreshingly relaxed and self-confident, gives an insight into the shoot and reveals which dream came true. Show more

Encounters with the unknown, the stranger, have already been the subject of numerous films - mainly in the science fiction, fantasy and horror genres. Many of these films focus on a conflict or even a war. The "Alien" series is a prime example of this.

Rather rare are films that focus on friendly encounters with unknown beings. 'Avatar', for example, tells a love story between a human and an indigenous woman from an alien planet, in the midst of epic battles between their peoples. In "Arrival", humans seek ways to communicate with aliens, with the film beautifully emphasizing the importance of language. And probably the most famous example of a peaceful relationship between aliens is "E.T. - The Extraterrestrial", in which a 10-year-old child forms an intimate friendship with an alien.

Touching story in a mystical setting

The new fantasy adventure "The Legend of Ochi" also focuses on the friendship between a child and an unknown being. And communication also plays a central role.

German actress Helena Zengel plays Yuri, who grows up with her father and brother in the majestic Carpathian mountains near the Black Sea. The father - stylishly and wittily played by Willem Dafoe - believes that their village community is cursed. The "Ochi", mysterious monkey-like creatures that live in the forest, are to blame. Together with daughter Yuri and a gang of armed kids, he therefore goes on the hunt for the wild beasts. One day, when Yuri is out alone in the forest, she discovers an "Ochi" toddler caught in a trap. She rescues the cute, mysterious little animal and takes it home, where she hides it from her father. But they are in danger of being found out and Yuri decides to flee with the "Ochi". On their adventurous journey, the two build up a close friendship.

The Legend of Ochi tells a magical and heart-warming story about the friendly relationship between two unlikely creatures. The "Ochi" child looks super cute and is reminiscent of a cross between a capuchin monkey and Baby Yoda. The fantasy film also conveys beautiful messages about the importance of language and respect for nature. The film was shot in original locations and the majestic Carpathian mountains lend the film a mysterious, mystical atmosphere.

A phenomenon in the leading role

Lead actress Helena Zengel fits the role of Yuri perfectly with her bright gaze, curious big eyes and cheeky, courageous nature.

The talented 16-year-old actress has already enjoyed a remarkable career. Her breakthrough came with the socio-critical drama "Systemsprenger", in which she plays a traumatized girl who is difficult to raise and is passed from home to home. She appeared alongside Tom Hanks in the western "News of the World". Most recently, she starred in the feverish rainforest adventure "Transamazonia", which celebrated its world premiere in Locarno.

blue News met Helena Zengel for an interview and spoke to her about the extraordinary shoot with "Ochi", dreams come true and working with established Hollywood stars.

"The Legend of Ochi" is now showing at blue Cinema.

