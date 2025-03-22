Europa-Park in Rust celebrates its 50th birthday. Picture Europapark

Two hours from Zurich, Europa-Park enchants children and adults alike. This year, the theme park is celebrating its 50th birthday. blue News editors share their favorite experiences.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The blue News editors share their funniest, most exciting, most beautiful or most nerve-wracking stories that they have experienced at the theme park in Rust.

From childhood memories to fear of roller coasters to getting stuck on the ride: Europa-Park does not disappoint. Show more

Whether young or old, Europa-Park offers the right fun for everyone. And it has been doing so for half a century:

The theme park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

blue News asks the editorial team which stories from Europa-Park are the most memorable.

Have you also experienced a funny, exciting or nerve-wracking story at Europa-Park? Tell us about your experiences.

Fun with your eyes closed

Valérie had her eyes closed the whole time on every ride. zvg

Valérie didn't have much to report after her visit to Europa-Park. Because she always had her eyes closed, as she says herself:

'I've only been to Europa-Park twice. I had my baptism of fire when I was just 28 years old thanks to a business trip. Although I quickly realized back then that the roller coasters weren't really my thing, to put it mildly, I wanted to prove it to myself again a few years later.

And so I went back to the torture park in 2023. The result? You can see it in the picture above. I still haven't seen a single view from any of the rides.

Would I go to Europa-Park again? I definitely would. Having been to Europa-Park once (or several times) is simply a must.

PS: Of course, I was also too cheap to buy the awful photo. So I simply photographed it.

Painted faces and a T-shirt

Vanessa always feels welcome and has already planned her next visit:

'Europa-Park and I, that's an old love. As children, our parents took us there at least once a year. Whether it was Silverstar, Vindjammer or Euro-Mir - I rode them all.

My favorite Europa-ParkEuropa-Park photo in the album: My sister and I with painted faces, my own painted head printed on my T-shirt. Why did I want that? Don't ask me. In any case, anything is possible at the theme park that lets you travel once through Europe.

The last time I was there was on my 28th birthday. The next visit is already planned. I always look forward to a bit of a childhood feeling, waffles with apple sauce and a few wild rides that will make your hair stand on end.

We're stuck in the coaster

Yannik knows his way around Europa-Park. He's a real fan. His numerous stories prove this. Here's a taste:

I'm a complete Europa-Park nerd. I can tell you all the secrets, behind-the-scenes and unnecessary facts. I was there at the end of December and have had an annual pass for a few years now. I think a lot of things are cool - but it also has its downsides and some things annoy me.

Yes, I got stuck on the CanCan coaster once. We were trapped up there in the roller coaster lift for a relatively long time and of course strapped in. At some point, employees came to help us up. It was pretty funny and there were lots of silly comments.

After that, the ride continued at some point and we were able to start our journey. To our delight, there was even a second ride right afterwards.

With a bit of luck and some contacts, I was allowed to take part in a VIP tour. All roller coasters through the VIP entrance, without queuing. It was great fun, especially as it was an extremely busy day and you would have had to queue for 2 hours. But I don't think you should say that about the VIP tour out loud.

Women encourage each other

For Fabienne, going to Europa-Park is almost a tradition. Almost everyone knows the story of how she overcame her fear of going on a rollercoaster:

I associate Europa-Park with fun family outings, especially on birthdays. I've also stayed there a few times, because the hotels there are really great.

I really wanted to go on Blue Fire, which had just opened at the time. The queue was long and my older brother urged me on: if I couldn't get on this ride, I would never be able to fly on a jet.

So I got in line - even though I was always on the verge of backing out. The woman in front of me noticed this and reassured me: it wasn't that bad and if she could do it, I would certainly be able to do it too.

Then it started: pure adrenaline. I got off the track with a big grin on my face - and saw my father, who told me that the woman in front of me, who was trying to encourage me, was a German skeleton pilot. Sure, so it really wasn't that bad for her.

My last hot ride

Bruno is an all-rounder, as he proves time and time again in his "Bötschi asks" videos. He also wanted to prove that he can do it at Europa-Park:

I'm a scaredy-cat and even as a child I got sick every time I went on the snowstorm ride. My first time on a roller coaster in England at the age of 20 was not much better.

Nevertheless, a few years later I went to Europa-Park in Rust with friends.

I don't know what possessed me that day, but I went on every ride and screamed my head off several times.

However, when I got into the carriage of the dark roller coaster, which until 2017 was housed in a silver geodesic dome around 45 meters high, I lost my courage and wanted to run away.

Unfortunately, that was no longer possible. Luckily, I had a life-saving idea at the last moment: I took off my glasses and experienced the ride half-blind.

Either way, it was definitely my last ride on a roller coaster.

The perfect day at Europa-Park

Martin is also a loyal Europa-Park visitor. This is how he describes his perfect day at the theme park:

'For as long as I can remember, visiting Europa-Park has been a highlight for me every time. I would even say it's better than Christmas and my birthday put together.

At the same time, I hate waiting and queuing. That's why I now recommend: Silverstar, flaming salmon and then a waffle and coffee. At least that's what my perfect day at Europa-Park in Rust looks like.

From horror to panic to great fun

Michelle takes the whole work team to Europa-Park. Here she talks about her adrenaline rush:

A few years ago, we went on a company outing to Europa-Park from Glattbrugg. Fortunately, there were no technical breakdowns or defective rides, except that I panicked briefly on the carousel that the seat chains might get tangled.

Fortunately, this did not happen. Incidentally, the ghost train was absolutely awesome: spooky and with cool lighting. We had a lot of fun.

A childhood memory for eternity

It's impossible to imagine Selena's birthday without Europa-Park. As a child, she went to Rust with her mother almost every birthday:

During my childhood, it was a tradition to go to Europa-Park on my birthday. One of the reasons for this was that birthday children got free entry to the theme park.

Euromaus always played with me in the restaurant. Later, I was also allowed to climb onto her float during the parade. For me as a birthday child, that was the absolute highlight of the day.

Selena on her birthday with the Euro Mouse. zvg

Unfortunately, my mother is afraid of heights. That's why I could usually only go on boring rides. But it was still fun.

Europa-Park even managed to get my parents, who have been separated for years, to celebrate a birthday with me. That was wonderful.

More videos from the department