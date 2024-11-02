Stunts, sex scenes and wild dancing: In an interview with blue News editor Gianluca Izzo, Mikey Madison reveals the challenges she faced while filming "Anora" and what was particularly important to her in her role as stripper Ani.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean Baker's black comedy "Anora" shows the insane world of the super-rich and at the same time highlights the abuses of sex work.

The film won the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Lead actress Mikey Madison is even considered an Oscar favorite for her role as sex worker Ani.

The 25-year-old impresses with a powerful performance and impressive dance and fight interludes. In an interview with blue News, she reveals that she even had to learn Russian for the film. Show more

What is "Anora" about? A young stripper and a Russian oligarch's son fall in love and spontaneously marry on a trip to Las Vegas. But his family doesn't like it at all: they send a priest and two thugs to annul the marriage.

blue News editor Gianluca Izzo met lead actress Mikey Madison at the Zurich Film Festival and spoke to her about the filming of this clever comedy.

