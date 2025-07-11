"Meteorologists will soon only be needed to compile the report; a beautiful AI presenter can present it using sentence modules": Donald Bäcker, metrologist for ARD's morning news program. Picture: WDR/Annika Fusswinkel

Meteorologist Donald Bäcker works for the ARD morning show. In this interview, the 57-year-old talks about the changes in the forecast. A conversation about the weather - which often works differently than you think.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Will summer 2025 be hotter than ever before? Why is it sometimes dry even though the rain radar says it should be pouring? How radically is AI changing weather forecasting?

Donald Bäcker has been working for the ARD morning show since December 2005. However, the metrologist believes that the days of flesh-and-blood weathermen in the media could be numbered: "Soon we will have difficulty distinguishing real people from animated ones."

One day, an AI presenter could present the weather - without TV viewers noticing. In this interview, the 57-year-old talks about good and not-so-good future weather scenarios. Show more

Donald Bäcker, we live in a time of rapid technological development. Has the accuracy of weather forecasts improved in recent years?

Weather models have become more accurate over the last few years. We are able to make forecasts for even smaller and more specific regions.

In the current model of the German Weather Service, a statement can be made every 2.1 kilometers about how the weather will develop in this area. In the past, with older weather models, this was over 30 kilometers apart.

Does that mean we can find out more precisely whether it will rain at the barbecue in my garden tonight?

Yes, with a certain degree of probability. This is called the grid spacing. The narrower this grid is, the better we can detect small local events such as thunderstorms or fog patches. Nevertheless, there is still chaos in the atmosphere. Which means that there is still no such thing as a one hundred percent weather forecast. And there probably never will be.

Many people use the rain radar on their smartphone to find out when they can leave their house or car without getting wet. Such apps are often amazingly accurate. A triumph of weather forecasting?

Strictly speaking, rain radar is not a weather forecast, but a measurement. Electromagnetic waves are emitted at 17 radar stations of the German Weather Service and reflected by precipitation. The images from all the stations are combined to create an almost comprehensive overall picture for Germany.

Existing precipitation echoes and their direction can be extrapolated, i.e. predicted, up to two hours into the future. Satellites are constantly taking pictures of our earth and can now measure into the atmosphere.

In other words, they create temperature profiles where previously a weather balloon with measuring instruments had to be launched. The forecasts of the computer models are then displayed for up to several days.

For how long can you now make a weather forecast?

That depends on the weather situation and the accuracy. The general weather situation can be predicted for up to ten days. With small-scale showers and thunderstorms, you reach your limits with just one or two hours.

The dynamics are extreme; showers and thunderstorms don't just move from place A to place B, but continue to develop or quickly dissipate. That's what I meant by chaos in the atmosphere ...

Why does the rain radar sometimes predict rain at the moment I'm looking at it, but I'm still standing in the dry?

Yes, that happens. You need to know how weather radar works. Due to the curvature of the earth, the radar beam points slightly upwards, so that precipitation falling from the cloud at 2000 meters, for example, is detected and displayed, but does not reach the ground at all because it has evaporated beforehand. This is where the phenomenon that the current rain radar appears to lie comes from. It mainly occurs in summer when the air is very dry.

Artificial intelligence is currently changing many areas of our lives. Some people claim that AI is also revolutionizing weather forecasting ...

So far, AI has not led to any major advances in weather forecasting. Over the last 50 years or so, we have been working with numerical weather models. They use a huge amount of data and highly complex computer models to make their predictions. This requires supercomputers.

Weather forecasting with AI works somewhat differently. It doesn't just work with data and equations, but looks for similar weather situations in the past and tries to recognize patterns that can be incorporated into the current forecast. The computational effort is much lower. You could even use AI to forecast the weather at home on your own computer.

Sounds like quite a game changer...

Yes, but the accuracy of AI weather is still significantly lower than that of numerically calculated weather. I was just talking about grid points 2.1 kilometers away, for which I can currently determine the weather numerically. With AI, we are only at 28 square kilometers.

Nevertheless, AI systems are already helping us. Especially for the long-term forecast from the fifth day onwards. They have made the forecast more stable. Because the AI is fed more and more weather data, the systems can compare more and more locations with each other. The aim is always to find a weather situation that is as similar as possible to the current one from the past. Because AI is getting better and better at this, we may soon be able to predict the weather for the next 20 days.

So AI brings many improvements for your profession?

In terms of forecasting accuracy, yes. I don't think we as a profession will benefit from it, because you can also animate the weather with AI and no longer need people to forecast the weather. This is already done on the radio at night. The weather report is read out by an AI.

Meteorologists will soon only be needed to create the report, which will be presented by a beautiful AI presenter using sentence modules. Sounds wooden, but such systems are rapidly becoming more lifelike, so you will soon have difficulty distinguishing real people from an animated version. But that's a topic in its own right.

Let's get back to long-term prediction. For many years, it was a lot of guesswork if you wanted to know in April or May what the summer would be like? Could statements on this be more reliable in future?

The probability of long-term weather forecasts actually being accurate will be higher in future. But we haven't talked about climate change yet. It is causing new chaos because it is producing phenomena that didn't exist in the past.

Climate change means, among other things, that we are also suffering from heat more and more often in Central Europe. Do you already dare to predict whether 2025 will be another record summer?

Many have already predicted it in spring and early summer. But I don't believe it. The predictions that were circulating around the web were based on a very warm Atlantic. Now we expect this warm air to move towards us as usual.

However, this only affects the uppermost layers of the Atlantic due to a very stable high pressure situation in March and April. As soon as low-pressure areas start to move into this ocean, everything can change quickly. The water is mixed and the warmth quickly disappears.

So there won't be a record summer in 2025?

Personally, I don't believe in a record summer. We had a very dry spring. Such a stable high-pressure weather situation is rare and is unlikely to last throughout the summer. The circulation in the northern hemisphere will never be the same for six months. I expect the summer to be at least slightly changeable. Nevertheless, there will be heatwaves.

Mostly when the hot air rushes in from the southwest. That's what happened at the beginning of July with local temperatures of almost 40 degrees, but these conditions won't last long. On the contrary. At the end of July and in August, the very warm Mediterranean Sea could lead to heavy rainfall with the risk of flooding, especially in the south and east.

Do you have any personal opinions on the weather that you don't share on TV because they are more gut feeling than meteorology?

There's a great game in Berlin called the weather tournament. People try their hand at long-term forecasts for the year. Meteorologists take part, but so do weather enthusiasts. I've been taking part for a long time and even won in 2023.

Nevertheless, I say: weather forecasts for the next few months are only about 50 percent accurate. If you assume either good or bad weather, this forecast would be completely meaningless. My gut feeling in combination with science tells me that our summer in 2025 will be a swing summer in terms of temperature and will be too wet overall.

More videos from the department