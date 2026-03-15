"Anything savory can be prepared very well plant-based. The only thing I'm missing is a really convincing alternative for pizza, especially a cheese that melts well." Food influencer Maya Leinenbach. Image: SR/Story House Prod. GmbH/Duncan

She is much more than just a young woman who cooks on social media. As an entrepreneur and author, Maya Leinenbach talks openly in an interview about how she found new strength after an early burnout.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maya Leinenbach is one of the best-known food bloggers in German-speaking Europe: the 21-year-old reaches up to seven million followers under her social media name "Fitgreenmind"

But the young woman is much more than an internet personality: she is a cookbook author, entrepreneur and passionate cook.

In the new ARD format "Better than Beef by Maya Leinenbach" (available now in the ARD media library or on Monday, April 6, 6.15 pm, on SR), she invites former football goalie René Adler to discover the culinary treasures of Mallorcan cuisine.

The special thing about it: as always, Leinenbach focuses exclusively on plant-based dishes. Show more

Maya Leinenbach, you have been plant-based since you were 14 years old. What inspired you back then?

My older sister became a vegetarian years before I did. I could never understand that. It was unimaginable for me for a long time. I often thought: when will she be converted so that she can eat grandma's meatballs too (laughs)? Veganism also seemed extreme to me, I couldn't understand why people lived like that. However, for a school project I had to look into how our diet affects the environment. I came across figures that surprised me, such as how much virtual water is contained in beef and how high CO₂ production is. I was so impressed that I decided to give it a try and give up animal products from one day to the next. I've stuck with it ever since I made that decision.

Are there times when you crave something that is not plant-based?

I don't really have cravings. Everything that is hearty can be prepared very well plant-based. The only thing I'm missing is a really convincing alternative for pizza, especially a cheese that melts well. Nevertheless, I believe that you can live a plant-based life even if you love cheese. You don't have to see everything in black and white. There are always people in the plant-based scene who see things differently and are very harsh in their judgments. That's not my attitude.

You are active on Instagram under the name "Fitgreenmind". How did you come up with this name?

I was looking for an Instagram name that was still available. When I started the channel, quite spontaneously, I tried out a few names, but they were all already taken. In the evening, I sat on the couch with my family and we thought about it together. In the end, I came up with the idea: "Fit stands for health, Green for the environment - and Mind also fits in well and sounds coherent." That's how the name came about. I still think it's very appropriate. It's versatile and gets to the heart of the matter. My channel is about health, sustainability and also mental health.

Do you think that social media alone is enough to get such messages across effectively?

That is difficult. It depends very much on the social media platform in question. You have more time on YouTube, and you can also go much deeper into a topic in a podcast. With short-form content, on the other hand, which is currently booming, it is difficult to cover complex content in detail because the attention span is very short. You have to try to captivate viewers with clear introductions and quick interaction. That's why you need a variety of media to really draw attention to a topic and convey it comprehensively.

You reach up to seven million people on various social media ...

It's incredibly difficult to really grasp this figure. For me, it remains abstract. If a video of mine has two million views, for example, that's the equivalent of several packed stadiums. It's hard to imagine. When I'm filming alone at home in my kitchen with my cell phone and camera, I don't think about how many people will see me later. I tend to experience a moment when I realize this when someone approaches me on the street. Then I suddenly realize that a lot of people actually know me.

How does that make you feel?

I'm always very happy because I really notice how many people I reach in moments like that. Some want to take a photo, often they just want to tell me that they like my recipes and have already cooked some of them. I recently had a funny moment on the Deutsche Bahn. I bought something in the on-board bistro and a man looked at me, pointed at his phone and asked: "Could it be that you post recipes on Instagram?" He had a little fan moment and even wrote to me later. Encounters like that show me that I'm really making a difference. It means a lot to me and just feels nice.

Do you sometimes feel that your identity is too strongly linked to "Fitgreenmind"?

I really struggled with that. In 2024, I founded a limited company with my business partners. Before that, I identified strongly with "Fitgreenmind". The brand was and is closely linked to me personally. At the same time, my goal is to make "Fitgreenmind" bigger than myself, for example through other projects that also function independently of me. In 2024 and 2025, however, I found it difficult to relinquish some control and no longer link everything exclusively to myself. Letting go was a process.

How is it today?

It's different today. I am proud to have taken this step. It frees you up not to tie your own value to an Instagram account or numbers. It was a process, and many influencers and content creators feel the same way. You tend to define yourself strongly through your own work. Up to a point, that's helpful, but you have to be careful not to lose yourself in the process.

What has helped you to let go of the idea that your value depends on numbers or your work?

I journal a lot, reflect regularly and question my own beliefs. This has helped me personally a lot.

Have you ever experienced negative or hateful reactions on social media?

Fortunately, I have a very loving community and hardly get any hate. Of course, sometimes stupid comments pop up, especially when videos go viral and reach people who don't follow me yet. Most of the time, they tend to be directed against veganism or tofu. (laughs) I see such comments as saying more about the authors themselves than about me. I've always had a thick skin.

Author Maya Leinenbach reaches up to seven million people via social media. "It's incredibly difficult to really grasp that number," she reveals in the interview. Image: SR/Story House Prod. GmbH/Duncan

Are you observing an overall trend online when it comes to hate?

I believe that with so many people active on social media and the higher posting frequency, hate is simply adding up. This contributes to the fact that there is a lot more negativity online. If this negative sentiment then finds approval, it gives people additional motivation. There is also a certain lust for scandal: negative headlines are often clicked on more than positive ones.

After graduating from high school, you went straight into self-employment. Do you sometimes ask yourself how your life would have turned out if you had chosen a different path?

Last year, I had something of a mini-burnout when my health wasn't good. During this time, I questioned a lot of things, including my decision to start out as a founder straight after graduating from high school. I am now firmly convinced that it was the right decision. Of course, there were also moments when I asked myself whether I was missing out on something. Shouldn't I be studying instead? In your early 20s, you're just not sure what you really want - especially when you've been doing nothing but "Fitgreenmind" for seven years.

What helped you to look to the future again after your burnout?

My first priority was physical recovery. If you're not feeling well and have no energy, you can't be mentally fit either. I did have a structure to my working day before, but it felt endless. That's a typical problem in the social media sector: there's always something to do. You can constantly reply to DMs or upload new content. I have now set myself fixed limits. My weekends really are weekends, and I regularly treat myself to little breaks. I enter my vacations early enough so that I actually take them. Sometimes I put my cell phone in another room to avoid the temptation to constantly answer it. It has helped me a lot not to mix life and work so much.

Did that work straight away?

At first, of course, I felt guilty when I didn't do anything. I had the feeling that others were doing more. Then I realized that I can't push myself all the time. I also need to take time for myself so that I can hit the ground running again afterwards. I had to learn that first.

You started working in a café in the middle of last year. How is it going?

Unfortunately, I had to quit in February, simply because it didn't fit in with my schedule - especially as my business was back in full swing after my illness break last year. It was still a valuable experience for me. I also really enjoyed the interpersonal part of the service. I definitely left with a smile on my face and a tear in my eye.

Do you dream of opening your own café or restaurant one day?

That would be cool at some point. But my job in the café has already given me experience and I'm no longer quite so naive about it. There's just so much behind it. At first, I want to start with pop-up projects that don't involve so much risk and work.

Some time ago, you shared a lot of posts about running on Instagram. There's less of that now. Have you given up running?

I took a break from sport due to illness. Even today, I still don't do a lot of sport, I just listen to my body. I still enjoy running incredibly much, and by chance I got a place for the Berlin Marathon. I'll see how I feel.

Anyone who has been following you for a while knows that Mallorca is your feel-good place. What makes this place so special for you?

I spent my first real summer vacation there with my family in 2014. I was enchanted from the very first moment. The smells on the island, the warmth, the sea and the delicious cuisine - this Mediterranean life has left a deep impression on me. Every time I'm on the island, I feel this nostalgia for those first real summer vacations with my family.

In the new ARD documentary "Better than Beef by Maya Leinenbach", which was filmed on Mallorca, you try to convince René Adler that plant-based Mallorcan cuisine can be just as convincing as non-plant-based cuisine. How did you find working with the former footballer?

It was a lot of fun. We even cooked together, and René is a really nice guy in his private life too. I was excited beforehand. Firstly because I'm a bit of a fan myself, and secondly because I wanted to show what I could do and that it tasted good. Until the end, I wasn't sure whether he would really like it. My family is used to my cooking, but cooking for someone who has never tried something like this before is something else.

How did it come about in the first place?

It was a somewhat longer process. The first talks actually took place in 2024. I'm always open to new challenges, and we were also planning to try out media other than social media so as not to become too dependent on social media. Through a lot of brainstorming, conversations and a few coincidences, the project finally came about.

Will more parts follow?

That depends on the response. But we are already thinking about whether there could be a sequel. But then not with René, but with someone else.

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