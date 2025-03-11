Does ESC finalist Zoë Më stand a good chance when she represents Switzerland at this year's ESC with the song "Voyage"? Are a ballad and singing in French disadvantages? Watch the video to find out what Sven Epiney thinks.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Voyage" is the name of the song with which Zoë Më will compete in the ESC final.

At its heart is a journey "towards more humanity", as the 24-year-old tells blue News.

Sven Epiney, who has been commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest for SRF since 2008, tells us what he thinks of the song "Voyage". Show more

This year Zoë Më is representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest with a ballad. She sings "Voyage" in French and wants to "win people's hearts", she told blue News at the release of the song in Zurich.

What does SRF presenter Sven Epiney, who has been commentating on the live show since 2008, think of the new ESC song? Find out in the video interview.

