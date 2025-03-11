  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sven Epiney on the ESC song "Voyage" "I really like the song - it's poetic and touches the heart"

Nicole Agostini

11.3.2025

Does ESC finalist Zoë Më stand a good chance when she represents Switzerland at this year's ESC with the song "Voyage"? Are a ballad and singing in French disadvantages? Watch the video to find out what Sven Epiney thinks.

11.03.2025, 14:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Voyage" is the name of the song with which Zoë Më will compete in the ESC final.
  • At its heart is a journey "towards more humanity", as the 24-year-old tells blue News.
  • Sven Epiney, who has been commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest for SRF since 2008, tells us what he thinks of the song "Voyage".
Show more

This year Zoë Më is representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest with a ballad. She sings "Voyage" in French and wants to "win people's hearts", she told blue News at the release of the song in Zurich.

What does SRF presenter Sven Epiney, who has been commentating on the live show since 2008, think of the new ESC song? Find out in the video interview.

More videos from this section

More on the topic

Zoë Më. This is what the Swiss finalist's ESC song

Zoë MëThis is what the Swiss finalist's ESC song "Voyage" sounds like in Basel

ESC 2025. Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer present +++ Sven Epiney also gets a task

ESC 2025Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer present +++ Sven Epiney also gets a task

Now live in the stream. What the Basel winners say about hosting the ESC

Now live in the streamWhat the Basel winners say about hosting the ESC