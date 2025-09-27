Actress and presenter Melanie Winiger is not ruling out getting married again. "I'm not at all traumatized by my previous marriages," says the 46-year-old in an interview with CH Media.
"They were two very different men, and we parted on good terms," says Winiger about her two ex-husbands in today's "Schweiz am Wochenende".
Their marriages lasted a good four years each. Winiger was married to musician Stress from 2008 to 2012. Around four years later, she got together with DJ Reto Ardour. They tied the knot in 2017. Their love broke up four years later.
Liz Taylor has also married eight times
Elizabeth Taylor got married eight times and took it with humor, says Winiger in the interview. She already has concrete ideas about a potential engagement ring. Instead of a diamond, she would prefer onyx stones, rubies or aquamarine.
"The ring should reflect me, my personality. Show that my partner has put some thought into it," says the Zurich native. But it doesn't necessarily have to be a ring: she would also love a necklace.