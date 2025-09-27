Melanie Winiger (left) poses next to a yodeling choir in front of the Federal Palace. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

Melanie Winiger is happy with her partner, who is 15 years her junior: she is not even ruling out a third wedding with her sweetheart Timo Todzi - and is also talking about wedding rings.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Melanie Winiger is not traumatized by her previous marriages, says the 46-year-old.

She describes her relationship with Timo Todzi, with whom she has been together for three years, as fabulous.

Winiger can even talk openly about wedding jewelry. Show more

Actress and presenter Melanie Winiger is not ruling out getting married again. "I'm not at all traumatized by my previous marriages," says the 46-year-old in an interview with CH Media.

"They were two very different men, and we parted on good terms," says Winiger about her two ex-husbands in today's "Schweiz am Wochenende".

Their marriages lasted a good four years each. Winiger was married to musician Stress from 2008 to 2012. Around four years later, she got together with DJ Reto Ardour. They tied the knot in 2017. Their love broke up four years later.

Liz Taylor has also married eight times

Elizabeth Taylor got married eight times and took it with humor, says Winiger in the interview. She already has concrete ideas about a potential engagement ring. Instead of a diamond, she would prefer onyx stones, rubies or aquamarine.

"The ring should reflect me, my personality. Show that my partner has put some thought into it," says the Zurich native. But it doesn't necessarily have to be a ring: she would also love a necklace.

Winiger has been together with her partner Timo Todzi for over three years. "I ride through life on the same frequency with him," she enthuses about her boyfriend, who is 15 years her junior.

The two of them hold up a mirror to each other relentlessly and in a positive way, she says. She has always wanted that.