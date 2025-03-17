"I'd rather leave the house without my shoes than without my Leica!", actor Armin Rohde on his passion. Picture: Keystone

A stolen piece of luggage, a lost camera - and a completely new direction in life: in an interview with blue News, actor Armin Rohde explains how a couple of hippies inadvertently set him on his current career path - and how he shot three films at the same time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Acting star Armin Rohde is known for his roles as Bierchen in "Kleine Haie" (1992) and Inspector Erichsen in "Nachtschicht" (since 2003). He also played the robber in "Räuber Hotzenplotz" (2006) and had a prominent supporting role in "Run Lola Run" (1998). He is particularly known for his charismatic, thuggish characters in films and TV thrillers.

On a trip, Rohde lost all his camera equipment, which led him to give up photography and ultimately become an actor.

On March 10, the 21st German TV Thriller Festival awarded actor Armin Rohde with the Honorary Award. Show more

Mr. Rohde, you are an actor, author, photographer, husband and Buddhist. Is this order consistent for you?

I generally don't answer private questions, but let's talk about my work, my projects or my passion for photography.

Okay. You always carry your Leica camera with you - has there already been a magical moment today?

Let me put it this way: I would rather leave the house without my shoes than without my Leica! Photography is and remains a great passion of mine. I'm currently working hard to complete my new website with my pictures. I'm also currently running an exhibition near Frankfurt, where some of my work is on display. The photos will be auctioned off at the end for the benefit of the homeless.

Why did you decide to go into acting, even though your heart has been in photography for a long time?

That's a great question - and there's a special story behind it. I was 17 when I earned my first camera equipment as a construction worker. That was in winter on the scaffolding - hard work that I wouldn't wish on my enemies. But in the end, I had my camera in my hands. In my early 20s, I traveled through the USA and Canada for a year. South of Montreal, a hippie couple gave me a lift in their car. They were coming from Elvis Presley's funeral, so it was August 1977. We smoked together, I slept in the car, and the next morning they dropped me off at the side of the road. While I was still waving after them, I suddenly realized: I had more luggage with me.

Let me guess. Almost all the luggage was gone.

Not that. But all I found in my bag was a postcard from Montreal. It said in scrawly handwriting: Terribly sorry, kleptomaniac. Understand? All my camera equipment was gone. That alone would have been annoying - after all, I could have found the money for new equipment somehow. But the worst thing was that my bag contained eight exposed films documenting my entire trip. Eight films for a whole year! I had taken every single picture with care - and now everything was lost. To this day, I still wonder what I photographed back then. I will never know. Sometimes I still think about it today and feel a deep longing for those pictures. Perhaps it was a sign from fate that I should reorient myself.

A fateful encounter.

Yes, who knows - maybe otherwise I would have become a photojournalist, war correspondent or fashion photographer. But life probably had other plans for me.

Sometimes even bitter experiences lead to something good.

I should actually be grateful to that hippie couple - because without them, I might never have had the idea of becoming an actor. The loss of my camera equipment made me give up photography for decades. I thought: Okay, this is probably not the way I want to go. I started again about twelve years ago - initially with a smartphone. But at some point I realized: this doesn't feel right. It was too casual for me, too arbitrary. I wanted to hold a real camera in my hand again. Today, I hardly ever leave the house without my Leica. Even if I don't take any photos - it just has to be there. Finding myself without a camera is now almost a feat.

You completed your acting training in your mid-twenties. Is it necessary in order to become a sought-after actor like you?

Not every successful actor has a classical education - some grow up in acting families or learn by doing. I myself studied at the Folkwang University of the Arts - where it was all about the craft - and I still benefit from it today. Of course there are natural talents, but a sound education can help. If you want a career, you should go to a recognized school. The market is tough: you need talent, stamina and strong nerves. Simply wanting to do something with acting is not enough.

Many actors are often locked into a specific role. How do you deal with it when a character - like you in Bierchen - sticks with you?

Fame comes and goes - if you haven't been seen for a while, you're often no longer recognized, which can also be pleasant. At first it bothered me that I was known for my role as Bierchen in "Little Sharks", even though I had also played Shakespeare and Oedipus. But over time I understood: It's not my decision what the audience knows and appreciates me for - only the audience decides that.

Is there a role in your career that is particularly close to your heart - one that you fully identify with?

Some roles stick with me, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. "Räuber Hotzenplotz", for example, is a character that I loved and that has stayed with me to this day. I am a very critical observer of my own work, but this role is one of the few where I would say: 100% successful. In addition to Hotzenplotz, there are a few others, such as Commissioner Erichsen in "Nachtschicht" - another role I'm very happy with.

Was there also a character that you disliked and interpreted?

Yes, I once played an SA man in "Rote Erde". In one scene, I had to keep punching my older colleague, the great Axel Wagner, in the face. That was hard - to play something like that. At the same time, I would have liked to take on more unsympathetic roles. Interestingly, even these characters turned out to be such that I thought: Somehow I liked him after all.

I would like to congratulate you on receiving the Honorary Award of the German Television Thriller Festival. What does this award mean to you?

It's always a pleasure to receive an award - especially when the jury is made up of experts who can give my work a well-founded assessment. Recognition for my work means a lot to me. Everyone is happy to be appreciated - just like my baker is happy when I tell him that his bread tastes great.

What is the most difficult thing about acting?

Portraying professions authentically - that's one of the biggest challenges. When I play a chef, for example, I want my movements to look like I've internalized these processes for 20 years. Or if I'm playing a nurse, it has to look natural how I give an injection or lift someone out of bed. It must never give the impression that I'm just imitating - it has to look as if I've actually practiced the profession. This attention to detail makes all the difference.

Is there a role or project that is at the top of your professional bucket list?

I'm often asked if I have a specific dream role, but I find it much more exciting when others make suggestions. If someone says: "Do you know what I'd like to see you as?", then I'm much more interested in that than saying to myself: "I really want to play a pirate one day." Such wishes only make sense if there is actually an ongoing production - with a great script and a role that fits perfectly.

In addition to acting, you are also heavily involved in social causes, including animal sponsorship. Is that something you would like to expand?

I support several animal shelters and donate to children with cancer and hospices for the elderly. I'm also often invited to appear on programs where you can win money for charity. It's always a question of conscience: where does it help the most?

You have worked incredibly hard in your career. Was there a time when it became too much?

Definitely. In my most extreme phase, I was shooting three films at the same time. While my colleagues went to the hotel, I had a driver waiting to take me from Berlin to Cologne or Hamburg. The next morning I went straight on, and in the evening I went back to the next city. I wouldn't do it like that today - you get bogged down. I shot so much that sometimes I didn't even know which movie I was in.

Is there a current film project you can talk about?

A new episode of "Nachtschicht" is coming out on March 31. It's about a tragic death involving an asylum seeker. We treat the subject seriously, but without pointing a finger - it should still be entertaining. My aim is to tell good stories, not to lecture the audience.

You're turning 70, what does that do to you as an actor?

I find that difficult to judge because I've been an actor all my life. Every profession shapes you. A doctor who sees open hearts every day, a policeman who is constantly confronted with lies - it all changes people. It's the same for me. For me, acting is like being a monk: You never stop being an actor. In my perception of the world I am an artist, in the realization of my profession I am a craftsman.

Mr. Rohde, thank you very much for the interview! Unfortunately, my time is up.

What a pity! You're very welcome! Best wishes to Switzerland!

