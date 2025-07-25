At Haute Couture Week in Paris, blue News mingled with the photographers to take a close look at the street styles - and get to know the personalities behind the looks.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News was right in the middle of the action at Paris Haute Couture Week and mingled with the numerous street style photographers.

Stars such as Cardi B., Chiara Ferragni, Nicole Kidman and Anna Dello Russo caused a stir before the fashion shows.

Paris Haute Couture Week is more than just fashion, it is a demonstration of power - extravagant, exclusive, almost unapproachable.

While hundreds try to get the best snapshot, blue News goes one step further and talks to the people behind the styles. Show more

When Cardi B. pulls off her show in front of Balenciaga, Chiara Ferragni suddenly appears at the next corner in front of you and Anna Dello Russo hurries from show to show, it's clear: it's Haute Couture Week in Paris - the most exclusive event in the fashion calendar.

But this week is more than just fashion. Haute Couture Week is a demonstration of power, an open-air catwalk where extravagance is the measure of all things.

200 photographers trying to get the best street style snapshot? Everyday life.

While they're still clicking, blue News took a closer look - and spoke to those who are celebrating this extraordinary week with heart and soul - and more or less fabric - in the video above.

