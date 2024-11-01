Father and daughter appear on stage together as the s'Rindlisbachers. Their humor overlaps, but their private lives no longer do. In an interview on "On the Rocks", Laura and René talk about their relationship.

After the end of "Edelmais", René Rindlisbacher decided to do comedy with his daughter Laura, which inspired him to start a new stage project.

In the interview, they emphasize their shared fondness for certain comedians such as Anke Engelke and Bastian Pastewka and a humorous dislike of others, which they do not specify.

Both say that their comedy style often arises spontaneously from the gut and that they harmonize well with each other despite having less free time together. Show more

After the end of "Edelmais", René Rindlisbacher was always asked: "What are you doing now?" He didn't really want to be on stage with anyone else, but he could imagine doing it with his children - that's when the comedian saw the light.

Shortly afterwards, he called his daughter Laura and suggested the idea. She just said: "Yeah, okay ..."

In conversation with presenter Vania Spescha, the s'Rindlisbachers say that they have the same sense of humor, find the same comedians funny - and "above all don't find the same ones funny", adds Laura. They don't reveal who they mean. However, they do find Anke Engelke and Bastian Pastewka funny - Laura was influenced by the Swiss cabaret Rotstift at a young age.

At other points in life in their free time

The two also talk about how they create their comedy on stage. It often comes "from the gut" - René still finds the same things funny as he did back then with the Schmirinskis.

Laura and René also admit in the interview that they don't spend that much free time together anymore. You can find out why in the whole show.

You can find the full interview with Laura and René Rindlisbacher here - or on blue Zoom: