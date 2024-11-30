Daniel Ziegler is the most musical comedian far and wide. The 51-year-old from Appenzell Ausserrhoden is preparing a new solo program. In "Bötschi fragt" he also proves that he can cook wonderful pasta.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Daniel Ziegler has three great passions: he has turned the bass into a solo instrument, is an excellent cook and goes swimming every day.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi visited the 51-year-old in his home town and took him to the indoor swimming pool in Herisau AR.

Because swimming is known to make you hungry, the comedian invited the journalist to his home afterwards for a plate of pasta.

"Cooking is relaxation for me," says Ziegler. Show more

"I swim one and a half kilometers every day," says Daniel Ziegler. He is not an extreme athlete, says the comedian, but at some point he was annoyed by his little belly.

When it threatened to turn into a belly, the 51-year-old pulled the ripcord. Ziegler loves cooking and eating. Because he was determined to maintain these two passions, he took up swimming.

So what could be more natural than to visit the comedian at training in the indoor pool in Herisau AR. There it quickly becomes clear that Ziegler is super fit, while the blue News editor shows more talent in synchronized swimming and on the water slide.

Ziegler wanted to prepare the perfect tomato sauce

Daniel Ziegler once appeared on stage with fellow comedian Simon Enzler. He became even better known through his appearances with Bass in the Sunday SRF satirical show "Giacobbo/Müller" from 2013 to 2016 .

In his last solo program "Bassta", Ziegler combined his passions on stage. He cooked and made music. He wanted to prepare nothing less than the perfect Italian tomato sauce in front of his audience.

Daniel Ziegler is currently busy preparing his latest solo program, which premieres on 11 January 2025. It is called "Ziegler Runde".

The comedian is staying true to his instrument, the bass, this time too. And what else? Find out in the video.

Daniel Ziegler: "Cooking is relaxation for me"

Because swimming is known to make you hungry, Daniel Ziegler invited the journalist to his home after the indoor pool - for a plate of pasta alla parmigiana.

"Cooking is relaxation for me," says Ziegler, whose father and sister are both professional chefs.

In the comedian's kitchen, it quickly becomes clear that the apple didn't fall far from the tree and that the musician is also an excellent cook.

Daniel Ziegler is much less wasteful with words: "You don't always have to talk," he says and laughs. This also has to do with his home country.

Music and humor shaped Ziegler's childhood

Daniel Ziegler grew up in Gais AR. It's a region where people try to hide their curiosity, he once said in an interview.

The comedian was already influenced by music and humor as a child: his mother played the Hammond organ. When the cabaret show "Spasspartout" was on the radio, the family listened.

When he started grammar school, Daniel Ziegler changed canton and attended the Catholic college in nearby Appenzell AI.

Two things happened there that shaped his life: he started playing bass in a heavy metal band ("someone had to do it") and he met Simon Enzler for the first time.

The premiere of "Ziegler Runde" will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Alte Stuhlfabrik in Herisau. Tickets and further performance dates can be found here.

