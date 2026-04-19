"I'm a long way from burnout or taking a sabbatical in New Zealand to shear sheep": Tim Mälzer. Image: RTL

A vegan diet is "the most intelligent decision", today's culture of debate is more of an "insult culture" and he himself is "a very good wingman": Tim Mälzer doesn't mince his words - not even in the interview for the new season of "Kitchen Impossible".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you It will be "more personal than ever before", according to the announcement published by VOX before the start of the eleventh "Kitchen Impossible" season (always Sundays, 8.15 pm).

This may be due not least to the demands of the show's star: "As long as I'm dealing with people, I love this format," says TV chef Tim Mälzer in an interview.

He is "not really interested" in a pure competition show. Nevertheless, it would be surprising if Mälzer didn't show his full ambition again in his only three cooking duels this time. Show more

Tim Mälzer, in the new season of "Kitchen Impossible", Roland Trettl is standing in for you in several episodes. Will you be returning the favor - and will you soon be seen as a "First Dates" host?

That's a great idea, thank you very much. If I get a TV award for it, I'll mention you in my acceptance speech (laughs). Maybe I'll do "First Dates Maldives", that would also be completely different visual material. Seriously, I'm a very good wingman in real life. But I don't think I would be so neutral. Sometimes there are special types sitting there ...

Speaking of TV awards: "Kitchen Impossible" has already won numerous awards in the past. Do you have the ambition to go one better from season to season?

It's not so much about going one better. It's actually about being real. But we are still making television, so "real" is a difficult word. But the emotionality in particular is very real. It's not about enhancing something, it's about facets. And about getting to know each other.

About getting to know each other?

We've just talked about this: I have an incredible number of first dates on "Kitchen Impossible". And when the other person opens up emotionally, I also let my pants down.

Are there any chefs you wouldn't want to compete against again?

Yes, but I don't want to deal with other people in such a negative way. Even if the exchange of blows happens at eye level. In this case, Tim Raue is always my favorite example: We're so close that we can meet each other with the necessary toughness in competition without becoming patronizing. As long as I step up, everything is fine. If I start stepping down, I have to stop. Society already does that enough. You'll never hear me say anything negative about colleagues, even if I feel that way.

You've been in front of the camera for "Kitchen Impossible" for more than ten years. Do you ever get bored?

No. Of course, we discussed whether I should even do another season because the last one was so emotional. I don't want to become a cliché of myself. That's why I asked to be packed together with people. As long as I'm dealing with people, I love this format. If it's just about cooking and the challenge, it's a competition show - and I'm not really interested in that.

How often do you think about the end of your career?

I'm 55 years old. I've been doing television for 20 years. If I didn't have the backbone to deal with the end of my career at some point, I would be making a huge mistake. Of course I have to deal with it.

A few weeks ago, you announced that you wanted to end "Kitchen Impossible" if the quality of the show fell victim to cost-cutting measures.

There are cost-cutting measures that make sense. I am also an entrepreneur. If I start buying inferior products in the restaurant business, that would be wrong. So I have to find other ways to face economic challenges. If at some point I'm no longer able to offer the product I'm one hundred percent convinced of, I would probably have to close the Bullerei.

How realistic is this scenario?

Fortunately, I'm a long way from that. It's similar in the media. But I'm not threatening, I'm not demanding, I'm thinking out loud. I think about it. Who would have thought I'd say that? (Laughs)

"If I start buying worse products in the restaurant trade, that would be wrong": Tim Mälzer. Picture: IMAGO/Smith

You took several months off last year. How did that come about?

Basically, I've been going at a very fast pace for many years. I just wanted to take a quick look at the values in my life: What really means something to me, where am I just running along? You don't go through this process on a long weekend on Sylt. That's not enough to find answers to life.

You also took a break 20 years ago - because you were suffering from burnout.

I learned a lot from that phase. And that includes taking time out from time to time. I'm a long way from burnout or taking a sabbatical in New Zealand to shear sheep. But I don't think you always have to wait until you're ready. Six months sounds like such a huge amount. But in relation to the intensity with which I live my passionate life, that's not even a long weekend.

You also used the camera-free time to reflect on your relationship with "wokeness". Also in terms of nutrition?

I think a vegan and vegetarian diet is generally the most intelligent decision you can make today. However, people are people, and change is difficult. Anyone who disregards this process and only ever makes demands is standing in the way of themselves and their demands and will not achieve change. This moral sourness bothers me. It makes us take a big step backwards if everyone who commits a transgression is automatically a sinner. We don't have to be that harsh.

Do you think this is a generational conflict?

Definitely. Every generational change brings its own challenges. I am the older generation for the first time. I like the anger of the younger generation, which is omnipresent. I just sometimes think that communication and common decency could take shape again.

How do you feel about being part of the "older generation"?

Quite well. Change is always more difficult for the older generation than for the generation that has no experience and is right to be the way it is. Young people are allowed to be more aggressive and they have to overshoot the mark. Anything else would be conformist. The old, on the other hand, have the right to stay within their structures a little - but they don't have the right to be stubborn. As I answer you now, I know exactly what reactions this will cause ...

Which is?

I know the reactions from the right, from the left, from the back, from the front. Nevertheless, I feel comfortable saying: I'm thinking about processes, but I haven't yet made a decision in one place or another. What I sometimes find peculiar about today's society is this demand to be right for oneself.

Do you struggle with the culture of debate?

Absolutely. At the moment, the culture of argument is really just a culture of insults. But arguing is a beautiful thing. But you have to leave room for arguments. And: my life experience shows me that grass doesn't grow any faster if you pull on it. Things take time.

"At the moment, the culture of argument is really just a culture of insults. But arguing is a beautiful thing": Tim Mälzer. Picture: Christian Charisius/dpa

The latter also applies to the "fall residency". What was it like for you to see a year later how the project has developed?

I was still in contact with individual trainees anyway. I didn't have any further contact with the retirement home, however, because the emotional bond had grown a little too much for me. In contrast to the director and the production team: they were still close to the action long after we had finished filming. I simply wouldn't have been able to pursue it in my everyday life. But now we wanted to show the viewers: Are we just blabbing? Or have we also created sustainability? I can answer the latter very clearly in the affirmative.

What impact did the format have on you personally?

I understood the strength of the community more. I mean the small things: just ringing the neighbor's doorbell, bringing something home from the shops. Volunteering doesn't have to be coordinated by an association. Volunteering can also be simply picking up garbage from the street.

Do you manage these small gestures in everyday life?

Absolutely. A specific example from the past: we had a resident in the house who had become bedridden. We looked after her as a house community in such a way that we were able to prevent her from moving into a nursing home for a very long time. Back then, I only cooked and did the shopping, I didn't have enough skills for more (grins). But together we always managed to maintain social contact for her. We only changed things for this one person - and that's enough.

How proud are you of what you have achieved with "Herbstresidenz"?

I'm very proud of the fact that we didn't have to fake anything. It was important to me that it never became a celebrity thing: Celebrities do something good, celebrate themselves for it, go away again and pretend it's simple.

How would you have handled it if the project had failed?

It was important to me that we had the backbone to tell the story even if we didn't make it. You can hardly do better with what we wanted to tell. The question was: can we as a society manage to give a relevant group a dignified remaining life if we move closer together? Without the constant cry for politics, the activities of others or more money? We shouldn't ignore it anyway. Because the fact that we don't deal with it doesn't mean that it won't come our way.

How much did the topic of "care homes" still bother you after the end of filming?

Very much. I don't think I'll have to go back to kindergarten. But the world I entered there - that's a world I could also face. You shouldn't lose sight of that option. Now I can still help shape it, and I'm happy to do so.

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