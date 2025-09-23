"In 2012, we were faced with the decision: Do we want to continue with the event business or concentrate on our own show?" Andreas Ehrlich (left) and his younger brother Chris have been performing in major arenas for ten years. Picture: ZDF/Ralph Larmann

The Ehrlich Brothers have been rocking the biggest arenas with their illusions for years. In this interview, Andreas Ehrlich talks about his special relationship with his brother and his down-to-earth life away from the stage.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In this interview, German magician Andreas Ehrlich reveals how he lives with his wife as a "partially self-sufficient person".

A complete antithesis to his everyday professional life: in addition to their farm and garden, he and his brother Chris run their famous magic show with over 100 crew members.

"Sometimes Chris and I get into spats. And that's a good thing. Because we have an absolutely honest relationship with each other. We trust each other blindly. That's something you can't buy," says Andreas Ehrlich. Show more

They bend train tracks with their bare hands and make a truck weighing several tons appear on stage seemingly out of nowhere: In ten years on tour, the Ehrlich Brothers have conjured their way to the top of the world. This deserves to be celebrated.

Their current program is compiled from the best illusions, chosen by the fans. ZDF will be showing "Ehrlich Brothers Diamonds - Die grosse Jubiläumsshow" from Dortmund's Westfalenhalle on Saturday, September 27 at 8.15 pm.

In the documentary "Backstage: The Ehrlich Brothers - The magic behind the Diamonds show" (available to stream on ZDF from Tuesday, September 23 and on TV on Sunday, December 28 at 7.25 pm), there is also a look inside their "hallowed halls" in Bünde, where Andreas (47) and Chris (43) work on the effects. They also talk about how the enthusiasm of two young boys for a magic box became the foundation stone for a global career.

What is palpable in the conversation is the special bond between the brothers, which grew in a carefree childhood. The older of the magician brothers, who enjoys a rural life away from the stage with his wife, their three children and 15 Cameroon sheep, also talks about this.

Andreas Ehrlich, congratulations on the Ehrlich Brothers' stage anniversary. How come you are giving interviews separately this time?

Andreas Ehrlich: Thank you very much. We have split up to cope with the current interview marathon. But you have the better of the Ehrlich Brothers (laughs).

"All 100 crew members have to work together like clockwork every night so that people have an unforgettable evening," says Andreas Ehrlich (back) in the interview and admits: "As bosses, we are very demanding." Picture: ZDF/Ralph Larmann

I'm sure you're talking about the new ZDF projects that have just been announced in time for the Ehrlich Brothers' stage anniversary. Several shows and a documentary about you and your brother Chris are planned. That's all you can really achieve. Is there anything you would like to see in the next ten years?

Our wish for the next ten years is that we can continue to live our dream and take people away from their everyday lives for an evening in the biggest arenas and amaze them. And that we keep finding projects that we enjoy.

For example?

The tour of the USA is coming up in the fall. That's a huge adventure for the whole crew. Nobody knows what will happen in five years' time. We just want to have fun and inspire people.

Like King Charles, at whose birthday gala you performed magic?

Performing magic for him was really something very special for us. We had a big show at London's Wembley Arena. In the run-up to it, we were invited by King Charles, then still Prince Charles, to perform at his 70th birthday gala. He was so enthusiastic that he also invited us to his second gala.

Did you meet him in person?

Yes, he came up to us after the show, shook our hands and raved about the motorcycle we rode out on stage. King Charles performs magic himself, he knows his way around this world. Like us, he is an honorary member of the Magic Circle, the oldest magic association in the world.

At the beginning of your career, the signs were not pointing to success. You performed in front of 20 or 30 people for years. Did you ever think of giving up?

No, not at all. Even back then, we considered it a privilege to have turned our hobby into a profession. Sometimes it was a silver wedding anniversary, sometimes a company party where we performed, and people were always thrilled.

In 2012, we were faced with the decision: Do we want to continue with the event business or concentrate on our own show? The opportunity to go on tour was associated with an extremely high financial risk. There was once a really tough phase of six or nine months in which we doubted: "Do we really want to do this?"

What were the risks?

We couldn't find an organizer, had to rent all the arenas ourselves and pay for most of them in advance. I remember it well: we hardly sold any tickets. I already had two children at the time and the third was on the way. My wife called and said: "We need 200,000 euros. Otherwise we won't be able to pay the next bills!" That was the moment when I asked myself: "Is it worth it?"

Apparently it was ...

Yes, because after the tour it was clear that people wanted to see us. That's what mattered, not the mountain of debt. Ultimately, it was good that we had this courage. Because otherwise I wouldn't be sitting here today (laughs).

Where did you get the confidence that it would work?

In our lives, we have often made decisions based on our gut feeling. At some point, we said: "We'll just try it - even if we drive the thing into the wall!" We often worked through whole nights, with a lot of passion. When a decision is clear, it's just as clear to both of us: we'll give it our all.

Andreas (right) and Chris Ehrlich rely on their personal guardian angel: "I think our dad is up there holding his hand over us, he's always with us." Picture: ZDF/Lisa Wassmann

Do you and your brother always see eye to eye? Or do things sometimes get heated?

Sometimes things fly apart. And that's a good thing. Because we have an absolutely honest relationship with each other. We trust each other blindly. That's something you can't buy. When you enter into a partnership, you often make decisions based on your own advantage. Our parents taught us that we have to behave in such a way that we understand each other. That is deeply ingrained in us. We still spend vacations together.

You often mention your father in your shows ...

Our dad was a central figure for us: as a life advisor, as a visionary when it came to building illusions. It's now twelve years since he passed away. I think our dad is up there holding his hand over us, he's always with us. And he's pleased with how things have gone (laughs).

At the same time, it's a shame that he never saw with his own eyes that it works, that 10,000 people cheer for us in the biggest arenas. Unfortunately, he only experienced the first few tough years. We owe an incredible amount to both our parents.

How do you remember your childhood?

Totally carefree, with our sister between us. And with parents who had a lot of positive energy. I don't think you need more than that. We grew up in the countryside, with a farm and chickens next door. We were often allowed to ride on the tractor.

So the foundations were laid back then for you to be self-sufficient today?

Self-sufficient is perhaps a bit of a stretch. We do buy groceries from the supermarket from time to time, but we are partially self-sufficient. And we have 15 Cameroon sheep. They are lively and keep the grass short (laughs). All of this came from our father's family, who didn't really have anything. Today, it's a way for us to live so that we don't forget where we come from.

It's hard to imagine the Ehrlich Brothers in wellies, among sheep ...

When I met my wife and we moved into her parents' house in 2004, it was clear that we wanted to live like this. We had some land left over. First the geese moved in, then the sheep. My wife and I both love looking after the garden and the animals.

You are also an entrepreneur. The team you take on tour comprises well over 100 people and you even train people in the company where you live, don't you?

That's right, and we've been doing it for a very long time. We had our first apprentice in event technology in 2006, and we now also train media designers. Two former trainees have now taken over the technical management of our company. Among other things, they handle negotiations with event organizers in the USA and make arrangements with producers for our TV appearances.

What are the Ehrlich Brothers like as bosses?

As bosses, we are quite demanding. I think everyone knows that. We have a huge responsibility to the people who have bought a ticket for our show. All 100 crew members have to give their best every night and work together like clockwork so that people have an unforgettable evening. That is our aspiration. That's why it was always important for us to find people who also have this spirit.

And if something goes wrong?

That rarely happens. If it does, we look for the cause with our crew and find a solution so that the mistake doesn't happen again. Everyday life is characterized by great mutual respect. What sets us apart from normal companies is that we also spend a lot of time with our crew at the weekend. We really are like one big family. I don't think it would work any other way.

More videos from the department