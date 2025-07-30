The Tell legend is as much a part of Switzerland as the Matterhorn. In the new action film "William Tell", the Dane Claes Bang fights against oppression as the Swiss national hero with a crossbow. blue News met him and director Nick Hamm for a chat.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Director Nick Hamm has filmed the story of the Swiss national hero William Tell with the Dane Claes Bang in the leading role.

The film was mainly shot in South Tyrol, where the village of Altdorf was faithfully recreated.

The film celebrated its European premiere at the Zurich Film Festival in 2024. Find out how the director and main actors experienced this moment - and much more - in the blue News video interview.

The film adaptation of the story of the national hero will be shown at blue Cinema from July 31, 2025. Show more

In Switzerland, almost everyone knows the story of the national hero William Tell - the legendary crossbowman who was forced to shoot an apple off his own son's head.

The new film "William Tell" by director Nick Hamm now brings this famous legend to the big screen as an international historical epic - modern, visually stunning and full of action.

The film was mainly shot in South Tyrol, where the Swiss village of Altdorf was faithfully recreated. Claes Bang takes on the leading role of the Swiss freedom fighter William Tell, while Oscar winner Ben Kingsley can be seen as the Habsburg King Albrecht. Jonathan Pryce and Golshifteh Farahani also take on central roles.

The film celebrated its European premiere at the Zurich Film Festival in 2024. There, blue News editor Fabian Tschamper met the director and the lead actor for an interview. You can see in the video how well they knew the Tell saga before filming - and how they prepared for the crossbow scenes.

"William Tell" will be shown at blue Cinema from July 31, 2025.

