In the movie, Anora works as a dancer in a strip club. One day she meets Ivan (played by Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of rich Russian oligarchs. Their encounter quickly leads to more.
The 25-year-old actress says she trained brutally hard in the run-up to filming. In order to put on a convincing pole dance, she repeatedly went beyond her pain threshold.
Madison built up muscles "where I had none before"
Pole dancing combines dance, acrobatics and fitness. It is performed on a vertical pole and requires strength, endurance, flexibility and body control.
"I had to build muscle in places where I didn't have any before," says Madison.
She was very ambitious because she wanted her performance on the pole to look easy and effortless, like a professional dancer, says the actress.
To achieve this, she practiced on the pole for several hours a day for almost half a year. "The training has totally changed my body."
Mikey Madison changes director's mind
And then came the big disappointment: at the start of filming, director Sean Baker revealed to Mikey Madison that filming was taking place in a lap dancing club. There was no pole dancing there.
Madison says on the TV show "Access Hollywood" that she was beside herself when she found out: "I had tortured my body to learn how to do it."
Lap dance means dancing on the lap. In this form of erotic dance, scantily clad people dance in nightclubs between the legs or on the laps of guests.
As a result, Mikey Madison managed to at least partially change Sean Baker's mind: In the finished version of "Anora", there is a short scene in which the actress can show off her so-hard-earned skills on the pole.
