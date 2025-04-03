The Nintendo Switch 2 will be launched on June 5. blue News

The new Nintendo console will be on the market in two months' time. I have already been able to test it in Paris and I am thrilled. Only one over-ambitious player was a little annoying. Or disturbing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5 and is equipped with improved joycons with mouse function and an integrated microphone for game chat.

In addition to a number of technical upgrades, the Switch 2 also scores with new games such as "Mario Kart World", "Donkey Kong Bananza" and exclusive titles from third-party studios such as "The Duskbloods".

With the new Nintendo online subscription, GameCube classics can also be played for the first time. Show more

Nobody should feel misled here. Everything is fine with the sound output of the new Nintendo Switch 2. Let's get that out of the way. My ears still suffered in Paris, but more on that later.

I'd like to start with the absolutely stunning presentation and backdrop that Nintendo set up this week at the Grand Palais in Paris. On two floors of the venerable exhibition building stood hundreds of Nintendo's new console. It was definitely not just a sight to make children's hearts beat faster. Especially because the console will not be officially launched on the market until June 5.

Where you would normally find art, this week was all about games. Picture: blue News

It's all about the details

At first glance, the Switch 2 doesn't look as different from its predecessor as Nintendo has usually done in the past. The display is slightly larger, the resolution slightly higher. Thanks to the optimized refresh rate, games also run more smoothly.

The big changes compared to the Switch 1 are more noticeable in the details. Especially with the new Joycons. These are magnetically attached to the Switch 2 and they actually hold really well.

For many tests, however, I use the Joycons in free mode. Thanks to the sensors on the inside of the Switch 2, they now also serve as a mouse. Playfully, as we know it from Nintendo, I use it to control a wheelchair while playing basketball, for example, or I'm caught up in everyday office life in mini-games by having to sort letters as quickly as possible with the mouse.

To put the new function to the acid test, I shot my way through "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" and was really surprised at how precise and intuitive everything felt. The feedback from the joycons is also extremely appropriate. No matter whether you pull, spray or shoot something.

The mouse is convincing. In practically all cases, however, I also played on solid mouse mats, which are probably a prerequisite for a smooth gaming experience. But then the mouse can really offer added value. Especially for lovers of strategy and building games, which are often a little difficult to operate without a mouse. A little tip at this point: the new "Civilization 7" will also be available on the Switch 2 later this year.

The Switch 2's new Joycons also work as a mouse. Picture: Nintendo

More togetherness is provided

The second major innovation is a C button on the right Joycon, which starts the new game chat. With the new built-in microphone, you can easily chat with your friends without the need for a headset. The microphone is even said to be so good that it works over long distances and filters out background noise. Unfortunately, I was unable to find out how well this actually works in practice.

However, the volume controls work really well. And now we come to the part with my near-ear damage. In one mini-game you have to make Bowser happy by cheering for him as loudly as possible. While most of the players were slightly embarrassed and warbled a little into the microphone, the woman on my right took the request so seriously that almost the entire Grand Palais began to tremble. It was enough for her to win. No problem.

In addition to the game chat, you can also activate a screen-sharing function with the C button and share your game session with friends. If you want to go all out, you can also connect a camera. An additional USB-C port makes this easier than on the Switch 1.

A "Mario Kart" for explorers

For the price of 469 francs, Nintendo fans can really look forward to the Switch 2. Especially because not only the hardware is impressive, but also some new games have been introduced.

If you add an extra 40 francs to the price of the console, you'll also get one of the most anticipated games, "Mario Kart World". You can now race against up to 24 opponents. There are also new items, vehicles and anyone who has always wanted to explore the landscapes away from the kart tracks can do so too.

Other game highlights include "Donkey Kong Bananza", "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment" and "Kirby AirRiders". There are also numerous titles from third-party studios. These include top games such as "Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition", "Hades 2", "Split Fiction", "EA Sports FC" and many more. Selected Switch 1 games will also receive an upgrade, which will also include new content. However, an additional 10 to 20 francs will be charged here.

In "Mario Kart World" you can race against many more opponents in future. Picture: blue News

What the hardcore gamers will be happy about

And now to the two announcements that have generated the most enthusiasm among the journalists and influencers, most of whom are very keen on gaming.

The first is the Nintendo online subscription, which now allows you to play classic games from the GameCube. The following three games will be playable at launch: "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker", "Soul Calibur II" and "F-Zero GX". Owners of the old console will not be able to enjoy these nostalgic gems. A special Gamecube controller will also be available at the launch. Like the new Joycons, this also has a C-button.

Old controllers like that of the Gamecube are getting an upgrade for the launch of the Switch 2. Image: blue News

The second highlight is the announcement of "The Duskbloods". The latest work from From Software will be available exclusively for the Switch 2 next year.

With all the success the studio has had with its "Souls" games and "Elden Ring", this exclusivity could well lead to one or two Playstation owners considering buying a Switch 2 after all.