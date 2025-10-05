The Zurich Film Festival presents James McAvoy's directorial debut at the Closing Night. In an interview, the Scottish actor raves about Zurich and talks about the inspiration for "California Schemin".

The ZFF is showing the directorial debut of popular Scottish actor James McAvoy as its closing film.

His musician biopic "California Schemin" tells the inspiring story of a Scottish rap duo who pretend to be American to achieve success.

blue News met McAvoy for an interview before the Closing Night and spoke to him about Zurich, his first directorial work and his connection to music. Show more

The 21st Zurich Film Festival is showing the inspiring musician biopic "California Schemin" by James McAvoy as its closing film. The popular Scottish actor will present his debut as a director in person in Zurich.

In an interview with blue News before the Closing Night, McAvoy talks about his return to the ZFF after twelve years, his inspiration for his original biopic and his personal connection to music.

He achieved world fame as an actor with his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" series. He demonstrated his versatile acting talent in other successful films such as "The Last King of Scotland", "Wanted", "Atonement", "Split" and "Speak no Evil".

Original musician biopic with plenty of humor

His directorial debut "California Schemin" tells the true story of the Scottish rap duo "Silibil N' Brains". In the early 2000s, Gavin and Billy are laughed at in Scotland for their rap - their accent and their origins make a successful career impossible.

So they dared to do the impossible and reinvented themselves as a Californian rap duo under the name Silibil N' Brains. With fake biographies, American accents and boundless self-confidence, they scammed themselves a record deal in London and even a tour with D12.

With "California Schemin", James McAvoy has made a promising first directorial effort. His musician biopic is inspiring, touching and peppered with plenty of cheeky humor. Hip-hop fans of the 00s should find it particularly appealing.

McAvoy also plays a supporting role in the film and embodies an unscrupulous, successful music producer.

Prizes awarded at the ZFF Award Night

At the Zurich Film Festival's Award Night in the Opera House, the winning films of the competitions were announced before the screening of the closing film "California Schemin".

Both the Audience Award and the prize for the best documentary film went to "I Love you, I Leave you" by Zurich filmmaker Moris Freiburghaus. The winner of the feature film competition is the family drama "Father" by Tereza Nvotová.

A complete list of the winning films can be found on the ZFF website.