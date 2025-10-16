  1. Residential Customers
Film adaptation of the novel "Stiller" in cinemas "I want to film in Zurich, not Hollywood"

Gianluca Izzo

16.10.2025

With "Stiller", Stefan Haupt filmed one of Max Frisch's defining works of Swiss literature. blue News met the director and the actors Max Simonischek, Sven Schelker and Albrecht Schuch at the ZFF.

16.10.2025, 18:03

16.10.2025, 18:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Stiller" is based on the novel of the same name by Swiss author Max Frisch and deals with exciting questions of identity.
  • The film was directed by Zurich director Stefan Haupt, whose credits include films such as "Zwingli" and "Der Kreis".
  • In an interview with blue News, Haupt and the actors Max Simonischek, Sven Schelker and Albrecht Schuch talk about the significance of the novel and the complex character of Stiller.
Show more

"How can you prove that you're not someone": this is the question at the heart of the film adaptation of the literary classic "Stiller". The book is also a popular read in schools because it raises key questions about identity and self-discovery.

The role of the young sculptor Anatol Stiller is played by Sven Schelker. Albrecht Schuch plays James White - the man who is believed to be the missing Stiller and is said to be involved in the "Smyrnov affair".

Love for his home town of Zurich

blue News met the actors Max Simonischek, Sven Schelker and Albrecht Schuch and the director Stefan Haupt ("Zwingli", "Der Kreis") at the 21st Zurich Film Festival. In the interview, they reveal whether they have ever been in a situation in their private lives where they were mistaken for someone else.

The director also explains why he prefers filming in Zurich to going to the dream factory in Hollywood - and what makes the Swiss film world so special for him.

"Stiller" celebrated its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival and will be screened at blue Cinema from October 16, 2025.

