Horst Lichter recently became a member of the Dormagen volunteer fire department. Now he has also received an official ID card. Picture: Boris Breuer

"Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter gives an insight into his private life on Instagram: The 64-year-old has a new job and is now a member of the volunteer fire department in the town of Dormagen.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Horst Lichter presents his fire department ID card on his Instagram account.

Fans who have been following the "Bares für Rares" presenter for some time will not be surprised by his new job.

The 64-year-old Lichter has already pursued various passions and professions in the past. Show more

Currently, Horst Lichter is mainly seen as the presenter of the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares", where he appraises rarities and brings them to the dealers.

But soon he could also be seen in full firefighting gear on missions - because the 64-year-old is now a member of the Dormagen volunteer fire department, a town in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. And has now even received his official service card.

He proudly presented it to his 63,000 followers on Instagram. With the words "I finally have my ID card", he posted a photo of the card on his account.

It was issued to him by the city of Dormagen. Next to his first name and surname is a photo of Lichter, in which he can be seen as usual with his distinctive moustache and glasses.

Lichter: "I want to help when it counts"

In an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper last year, he explained his new professional commitment: "I officially became a member, which also went through the mayor." He now has a firefighter's jacket and helmet at home, "everything that goes with it", reported Lichter.

However, the former TV chef is not interested in playing the hero. Horst Lichter explains: "I want to help when it counts. I've always been a big fan of volunteering."

Fans who have been following the 64-year-old for a long time should not be surprised by his new job. After all, Lichter has had a number of passions and professions in the past.

He was a successful bodybuilder in his younger years, appeared on television as a TV chef for a long time, is a classic car enthusiast and is now also a firefighter.

The Dormagen volunteer fire department is delighted to welcome this prominent new member. Under Lichter's Instagram post, DLRG Dormagen comments: "Welcome to the Dormagen blue light family!" And Lichter's son, Christopher Lichter, is also happy for his father: "Proud of you, dad," he writes.

More videos from the department