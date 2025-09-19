She is a journalist, content creator and comedienne - and is now celebrating her premiere as an actress. Anaïs Decasper plays an intern who wants to become a diplomat in the SRF sitcom "Our Little Embassy".

After 20 years, Swiss television SRF is once again showing a sitcom made in Switzerland: in "Our Little Message", private dramas meet the turmoil of politics.

"In the new series, I play an over-motivated intern who would like to become an ambassador herself one day," says Decasper.

"I wanted to be a butcher as a child." But life had other plans for Anaïs Decasper. Today, the 32-year-old works as a presenter, content creator and comedienne.

Her comedy videos on Instagram, in which the Zurich native usually doesn't take herself too seriously, quickly made her famous throughout Switzerland. Now Descaper is taking the next step in her career.

From the end of October, the newcomer can be seen in the SRF sitcom "Unsere kleine Botschaft" alongside stars such as Birgit Steinegger and Susanne Kunz.

Decasper plays "an over-motivated intern"

The new TV series shows the everyday life of a Swiss embassy in an unnamed South American country. Private dramas meet the turmoil of politics.

"In the sitcom, I play an over-motivated intern who would like to become an ambassador herself one day," reveals Anaïs Decasper in an interview with "On the Rocks" presenter Vania Spescha.

She continues: "I can identify well with the role because I'm often a clumsy person in my private life and sometimes a bit over-motivated."

"Our Little Message" celebrates its premiere at the ZFF

While preparing for the role, her nerves kept getting in the way, says Decasper, who once entered the media industry as an intern at Radio Energy and graduated from the Ringier School of Journalism in 2018.

So it was all the better when she realized at the start of filming that she wasn't the only one on set who was nervous.

And there's something else that makes the young actress really happy: the new SRF sitcom will premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on Thursday, October 2.

The sitcom "Unsere kleine Botschaft" will be available from October 31, 2025 both on SRF 1 on a weekly basis and in full on the Play SRF streaming platform.

