'Ultimately, I am responsible and I didn't have the best advisors. And I didn't have the right environment and I didn't look after my own things enough': Boris Becker is remorseful on Markus Lanz's talk show. Picture: ZDF /Cornelia Lehmann

On Markus Lanz's ZDF talk show, three-time Wimbledon winner Boris Becker recalled his time in prison - and surprised the ZDF presenter with a statement.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker has celebrated many high points in his life, but has also suffered many low blows.

In Markus Lanz's ZDF talk show , the 57-year-old once again looks back on his crazy life.

"I was a child prodigy and child prodigies don't grow old. It almost cost me my life too," says Becker.

He continued: "I almost lost my life because of the title of child prodigy - because of the fact that I won at 17, (...) because it's not normal." Show more

Few lives are as full of highs and lows as that of tennis icon Boris Becker. In 1985, at the age of 17, he became the youngest Wimbledon winner of all time.

A title that brought with it not only positive aspects, but also its downsides. In April 2022, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in a London court for failing to properly declare assets worth millions.

Boris Becker has been free again since December 2022 and has built a new life for himself and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in the northern Italian city of Milan.

De Carvalho Monteiro not interested in "celebrity Becker"

It wasLilian de Carvalho Monteiro who stood by Boris Becker during the court case, but also after the conviction.

And in Markus Lanz's ZDF talk show, the risk analyst makes it clear that she was never interested in "the celebrity, the tennis legend" Boris Becker:

"I wanted to get to know the man behind the image. Who was he on the inside?"

It was Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro who stood by Boris Becker during the court case, but also after the conviction. Image: ZDF / Cornelia Lehmann

With regard to her husband's conviction, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro was similarly honest. She made it clear that he had "not paid enough attention to important things".

"That's dangerous for anyone," said the 34-year-old. She added that "the loss of control" and "the lack of attention" had been "the main problem" in the end:

"There were so many small mistakes that turned into big ones." Meanwhile, Boris Becker himself admitted: "In the end, I am responsible and I didn't have the best advisors. And I didn't have the right environment and I didn't look after my own affairs enough."

Boris Becker on prison: "Not human"

The result? Over 200 days behind bars. A fact that triggered pure "fear" in Becker, as he told us himself. Wandsworth Prison in particular caused him a lot of trouble, because: "Prison in particular is extremely dangerous. You die in it."

Boris Becker continued: "The bad thing is that you can't get out. (...) This finality, that you no longer have control over your own life. (...) You go mad, so you're on the verge of going insane."

In conversation with presenter Lanz, he repeatedly recalled his time in prison and said: "That's not human. That's insane. But I've always done insane things. Winning Wimbledon, becoming number one. (...) It was always on the edge. That's how I was born."

Boris Becker described his time behind bars as the "worst time" of his life, which he would not wish on his "worst enemy". Nevertheless, he had to admit that he had only "really grown up" at the age of 57. "Maybe that was cleansing for me," said the former tennis pro.

Lanz: "How exhausting is it to be Boris Becker?"

Reason enough for Markus Lanz to ask whether Boris Becker ever regretted his Wimbledon victory at 17. The former tennis star promptly replied: "That was too early." A statement that visibly surprised the ZDF presenter: "Really?"

Becker explained with a serious face: "I was a child prodigy and child prodigies don't grow old. It almost cost me my life too. I almost lost my life because of the title of child prodigy - because of the fact that I won at 17, (...) because it's not normal."

Boris Becker looks back on his life with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro on Markus Lanz's ZDF talk show and admitted that his Wimbledon win at 17 was far too early. Picture: ZDF / Cornelia Lehmann

The 57-year-old added that he lost his footing at some point and didn't know the word "no" for a long time. "Maybe too long," said Boris.

This was a good opportunity for presenter Lanz, who wanted to know in relation to the media hype surrounding Becker: "How exhausting is it to be Boris Becker?" The 57-year-old responded soberly: "I didn't choose this."

He continued: "I was still far too young to decide whether the title of child prodigy was good for me." The ZDF presenter also repeatedly turned his attention to the present and asked: "Do you still owe people money today?" Boris Becker rebutted: "Not a single mark - or we're in the euro now."

Boris Becker: "I wanted to keep my standard of living up"

The tennis legend was surprisingly open not only about his time behind bars, but also about his finances. He admitted that he had earned around 30 million euros during his career as a tennis player.

However, he added: "Right after that came my first divorce, so 15 million gone for now." He continued: "I don't want to bore you with how much my child support payments were."

Over 18 years, he paid a "high five-figure sum" every month. "You have to earn that first."

The problem at the time: the former tennis star didn't have his finances under control and no longer had the high income of a Wimbledon winner. But: "I wanted to keep my standard of living high, I wanted to treat my children well, of course," says Boris Becker. "And at some point that was too much."

More videos from the department