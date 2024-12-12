Actor Hein Hoenig spoke in the RTL show "Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen" about his fateful year 2024, which was characterized by many health problems. Picture: IMAGO/Gartner

In the RTL show "Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen" on Wednesday, celebrities looked back on the year 2024. Actor Heinz Hoenig (73) talks about how he once again jumped off the scaffold of death.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last January, Heinz Hoenig experienced wonderful moments in the RTL jungle camp , but then the 73-year-old suddenly had to leave early due to health problems.

In May 2024, the actor suddenly found himself at the precipice of his life. This was followed by a complicated operation on his oesophagus, an induced coma and two resuscitations.

The actor talked about his fateful year on the RTL show "Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen" yesterday evening.

"I was on the way to my mother - that is, to death," said Hoenig about his near-death experience. Show more

In the RTL show "Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen" yesterday, Wednesday evening, Heinz Hoenig looks back on the past year and talks about his fight against death.

And it all started so beautifully last January: The 73-year-old entered the RTL jungle camp and initially enjoyed the adventure to the full.

But then the actor's health problems put a spanner in the works and he had to leave the jungle. What follows is a months-long battle against death that is still not over.

Hoenig's video gives TV viewers goosebumps

That is why Heinz Hoenig did not appear live on the RTL show "Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen" yesterday, but instead talked about his highs in the jungle and lows in hospital over the past year in a recorded video.

The interview gives many TV viewers goosebumps. In it, Hoenig tells how he was admitted to hospital at the beginning of May. This is followed by a complicated operation on his oesophagus, an induced coma and two resuscitations.

Heinz Hoenig then talks about how, at a special moment, he sensed that death was getting closer and closer to him: "I was on the way to my mother - that is, to death."

But apparently the time was not yet ripe for him - his mother sent him back again: "What are you doing here?" she said to him, Hoenig continued.

Heinz Hoenig: "You can do whatever you have"

Despite all the adverse circumstances in recent weeks and months, Heinz Hoenig never gives up. The 73-year-old continues to show his fighting spirit and regularly says to himself: "Hey, pull yourself together. You can do whatever you've got."

The fact that the actor continues to believe in the good despite all his health problems also has a lot to do with his wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig.

The 39-year-old is always by her husband's side. Kärsten-Hoenig is also the one who organized a fundraising campaign to collect the high costs of the life-saving treatment.

In the RTL show "Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen", Annika Kärsten-Hoenig says: "There have been one or two situations where I was really worried that Heinz wouldn't make it."

