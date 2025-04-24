In her new TV documentary "abNORMAL", presenter Lynn Grütter introduces people who live beyond social norms. In "On the Rocks", she talks openly about her past with panic attacks - and why she prefers to skip a cuddle session.

Carlotta Henggeler

In her new TV documentary series "abNORMAL", Grütter questions social norms. In it, Grütter meets Mael, for example, a non-binary polyamorous person, and talks about non-monogamous life models.

At Jupiterhaus Zurich, she also gets to know a cross-generational community that lives together in solidarity. You can watch the program here: episode 1 and episode 2

In "On the Rocks", Grütter reveals whether she could imagine living in a commune and why she was in therapy for a long time. Show more

It's almost impossible to pigeonhole Lynn Grütter in terms of her career. The Nidwalden native has presented the weather on TV, was in demand as a model and made a name for herself as a presenter and influencer.

"I'm a jack of all trades," she says in an interview with "On the Rocks" host Vania Spescha.

So her new TV project "abNORMAL" is hardly surprising. The show focuses on people who consciously live outside of social norms - for example in alternative relationship models or multi-generational shared flats.

"abNORMAL" is a project close to Grütter's heart - and she sometimes pushes herself to her limits. In the Jupiterhaus, an XXL shared flat with 16 residents, she immerses herself in a drumming session and has in-depth conversations. However, she laughingly turns down an offer of a cuddle session: "That would have been too close for me." Moving in? She could definitely imagine it.

Grütter: "I was in therapy for a long time"

Intimate matters also come up in "On the Rocks". In the interview, Lynn Grütter openly reveals that she suffered from panic attacks in 2019.

She was overloaded at the time: In addition to presenting on "MeteoNews", she worked as a model and was very active on social media. It became too much. "I got caught in a tunnel - and then it lifted me. That's when I had my first panic attack," Grütter says openly.

Grütter pulled the ripcord: "I was in therapy for a long time - and that was a good time for me. I got to know the real me and found myself."

A difficult and unpleasant time.

She hasn't had any more panic attacks since then - she now knows how to deal with them. Only in narrow lifts, in a crowd or chairlifts does she sometimes still feel uncomfortable.

Grütter is a positive person who looks to the future. She is looking forward to new career opportunities - and sees many exciting projects on the horizon.