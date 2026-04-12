Edy Staub combines nature with creativity in his studio. Using moss from different parts of the world, he creates large-format pictures. blue News editor Vania Spescha was allowed to try her hand at the workshop.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Edy Staub from Dürnten ZH creates sustainable moss pictures from natural materials.

The 71-year-old's low-maintenance pictures need little light and hardly any water.

blue News editor Vania Spescha attended one of Staub's workshops and created her first moss picture. Show more

Edy Staub does not want to call himself an artist. The 71-year-old calls himself a moss worker. After working for 25 years in the office of the canton of Zurich's justice department, he discovered his creative side. Today, he sells his works to private individuals, surgeries and companies.

The specialty lies in the material. In his studio in Dürnten in the Zurich Oberland, the moss artist creates large-scale pictures from various types of moss, as his name suggests.

According to Staub, native moss is not suitable for processing into art. It does not have the necessary volume for this. He therefore imports his moss mainly from Scandinavia, but also from South Africa.

Art made from moss, wood and tree bark

The retired lawyer likes to combine the soft plant with other natural materials such as wood or tree bark for his pictures. Here and there, he also incorporates small accessories such as figurines or pieces of jewelry.

Contrary to what you might think, moss pictures need very little care: don't hang them in the sun and spray them lightly with water occasionally in winter to prevent them from drying out.

Watch the video to see how blue News editor Vania Spescha's moss picture was created during the workshop.

Edy Staub regularly holds exhibitions and workshops.

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