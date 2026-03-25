Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni are the hosts of the Streamteam podcast. Swisscom

A first job in a pig costume, an action movie that's too long and a thriller that hits the bull's eye. Episode 13 of the Streamteam podcast switches effortlessly between personal stories and clear movie verdicts.

Andreas Lunghi

In the new episode, Tamara and Frank talk about three very different films. The first is Song Sung Blue, a warm-hearted story about a couple who make it through life as a cover band and hold on to their dream despite setbacks. This is followed by Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which is a talking point. While Tamara loves the series, both agree that this part doesn't come close to its stronger predecessors. The first small controversy arises around the question of whether the movie is still really captivating or gets lost in flashbacks and length.

"Tom Cruise runs and things explode left and right", is how Tamara summarizes the film dryly. Frank has a similar opinion and calls it the weakest part of the series, even though some of the action scenes are quite convincing. The verdict on Blink Twice is completely different. The psychological thriller thrilled both of them. "I don't know where to take off," says Frank, while Tamara gives it full marks. It's this twist that makes the episode exciting. Two hosts who don't always see eye to eye, but who are surprisingly clear on this movie.

In addition to the movie reviews, it also gets personal. Tamara talks about her first acting job as a "sow" and provides one of the funniest moments of the episode. Frank counters with his own experiences from rather thankless performances. It is precisely this mixture of film talk, honest anecdotes and pointed humor that makes the episode so entertaining.