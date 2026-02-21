Veronica Börlin with her huskies. blue News/ Lea Oetiker

Veronica Börlin moved to Finland 18 years ago - and stayed. She has dedicated her life to her huskies. A conversation about everyday life in the far north, homesickness and the decision not to return.

Lea Oetiker

The only time Veronica Börlin felt homesick for Switzerland was when her partner Edi died suddenly of a heart attack. That was in March 2020, shortly before coronavirus paralyzed everything. The two had been living in Finland for around 12 years. Together, they had set up a husky farm where they organized sled dog tours, among other things.

"And now, right? I didn't know what to do next. But somehow I had to carry on," she says. When she talks about her partner, her voice falters. Her eyes also glaze over. "He really was my life partner, we were incredibly close," she says quietly.

So Börlin suddenly found herself alone on a large farm, together with eleven huskies. The idea of selling everything and returning to Switzerland was an obvious one. "I know the language and the people there," she says. But she stayed.

Travel, sport and animals

Börlin wears her hair in a simple ponytail, the fringes falling lightly into her forehead. The 61-year-old looks younger than her age would suggest. "That's how I feel too," she says with a smile.

She grew up in Basel. Her mother was from Bern, which is why she was drawn to Spiez and Thun from an early age. "I've always felt more at home in the mountains than in the city," says Börlin. She is doing an apprenticeship as a sales clerk. But her passion is something else: long-distance running. She takes part in competitions and is "quickly at the Swiss championships", she says calmly. She ran her last race a few years ago.

A picture of her and her neighbors' children in Basel still hangs in Börlin's house. blue News/ Lea Oetiker

Börlin also loves traveling - and the feeling of freedom, which is why she quit her job as a saleswoman and became a car driver. An ideal job for her to discover the world. And so she ends up traveling all over Europe.

In addition to traveling and sports, Börlin's heart also beats for animals, especially dogs. On a long trip through Alaska, she noticed a white husky in a kennel. She enquired whether the dog was for sale and ended up taking him home for 20 dollars. "I had him in my arms in no time," says Börlin. "I realized that a dog had to be just as active as I was. One that you can take running, cycling or on ski tours."

The first husky tours in Switzerland

In 1998, she visited Ruka-Kuusamo with her dog for the first time. A village in the north of Finland, not far from the Russian border. She worked on a husky farm where a friend of hers was already working. "I trained as a sled guide there," she says.

Börlin stays on the husky farm in Finland for three winters and continues to work as a car driver in Switzerland in the summer. But the constant commuting becomes exhausting over time.

Then, during her stay at the farm, she meets a Swiss woman who is visiting for a week. In conversation, the woman says that she has wanted to work with huskies for some time. For example, to look after Börlin's huskies when she is traveling.

Börlin likes the idea. "Then it actually happened very quickly," she says. The two stay in contact throughout the week, talking to each other again and again. In Switzerland, they live in the same area anyway. One day, the Swiss woman tells them that there is still a room available in her house in Meiringen BE. Börlin could move in there. She actually moved in with her in the spring. "We both had the feeling that it was a good fit," she says.

Eventually, their shared desire to build something of their own grew. "We thought: Why not set up something with huskies in Switzerland too?" recalls Börlin. They found a farmhouse nearby that they could rent. With enough space for a large enclosure for the dogs. And so everything took its course.

Today Börlin still has five huskies. blue News/ Lea Oetiker

In 2001, they moved into the farmhouse in Meiringen BE. "From there, we organized husky tours and took part in competitions." Around 20 Alaskan and Siberian huskies were part of their pack at the time. Börlin continued to work as a car driver on the side and met her partner Edi in 2003. He works for the same company, also as a car driver. And at some point he also works on the husky farm.

The adventure in Meiringen runs smoothly for eight years. However, mild winters and heavy foehn storms increasingly put a strain on the business. Börlin and her partner also began to think about emigrating.

"I came here and it was my home"

They move out of their farm in Meiringen and start looking for a new home in Finland. They find a house with plenty of space and a cozy vacation home on the property. It happened to be in Ruka-Kuusamo. A place Börlin already knew well.

At the end of 2008, the time had finally come. Börlin and her partner leave Switzerland with 15 dogs, two cars and two trailers. "I came here and it was my home. We never thought about going back," says Börlin.

They also quickly gained a foothold professionally. As soon as they arrived, they got straight to work. They are employed by a farm and offer pulka tours. These are snowshoe tours with a husky. A few years later, they set up their own business with their huskies. They also rent out their vacation home, offer tours through the Oulanka National Park and work as car drivers again to keep their heads above water.

In 2015, they decided not to get any new huskies. The desire for more freedom and to be able to do more grew.

After the sudden death of her partner in 2020 and coronavirus, Börlin finally welcomed the last guests to the vacation home. She doesn't want to go on alone and the borders are closed to tourists anyway.

And although Veronica Börlin now feels homesick for Switzerland for the first time, she decides to stay. Because of the nature, the freedom and the feeling of really being alone here. "You don't walk through the forest and meet 20 other walkers," she says.

Life is freer in Finland

But living in Finland has other advantages for Börlin. She points to a window above the sofa. "We had that newly installed, before there was just a wall," she says. "We didn't have to ask anyone to do it, it's just something you do here." The same goes for the new terrace they built.

What's more, nobody complains if the dogs bark or are noisy. That's a big difference to Switzerland. "Of course, you have your laws here too, but you have more freedom when it comes to living here."

Veronica Börlin moved last summer. blue News/ Lea Oetiker

Börlin is quiet for a moment, thinks and then says: "The only thing I miss about Switzerland are the mountains - and maybe a bit more warmth and sunshine." You look in vain for mountains here. The highest elevations in the area are barely 500 meters above sea level.

The summers are long and pleasantly warm. The winters are also long, but the sun only shines for a few hours a day. Just a week before, it was minus 30 degrees here. "In the first few years with the dogs, I was definitely a winter person," says Börlin. "At the moment, I'm more of a summer person."

Nevertheless, one thing is certain for her: returning to Switzerland is out of the question. "Switzerland is beautiful, but anywhere in the world is beautiful."

New home, new love

Börlin moved last summer. To a house in the middle of the forest. With access to the lake, a sauna house and its own fireplace. Five huskies bark in the enclosure opposite. "The youngest are eleven, the oldest thirteen years old," explains Börlin. She leads a husky out of the enclosure, its appearance reminiscent of a wolf. He no longer barks, but behaves very calmly. "They can live up to sixteen years," she continues and walks a few meters down the slope, out onto the frozen lake.

"If I don't have the dogs in a few years' time," says Börlin, "I could imagine not living here anymore. Or only in the summer, and traveling the rest of the time.

She doesn't really want to think like that. Saying goodbye to a dog is always difficult for her. Every "family member" who leaves leaves a gap. "But somehow you feel relieved when you become a little more independent again." With one or two dogs, she can then simply get into the car and drive to Switzerland, for example.

Börlin has direct access to the lake from her house. blue News/ Lea Oetiker

As soon as the wolf-like husky is back in the enclosure, he starts barking loudly. "So now you're brave again," Börlin defies him. A bright blue pick-up truck is parked in front of the house. "We used it to drive to Finland back then," she says.

She still drives it today - with a new partner at her side. Six months ago, she didn't move into her new home alone. She has been in love again for a year and a half, and just like once before in her life, this love story began at work, while driving a car. During the visit to Veronika Börlin, it becomes increasingly clear: whether in the car, the blue pick-up or the sled - she is always moving forward.