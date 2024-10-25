Actress Luna Wedler is starring in the historical film "Landesverräter" by director Michael Krummenacher. She tells blue News about her relationship with the director and what appeals to her about the role of Gerti Zanelli.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luna Wedler made her breakthrough in 2018 with the film "Blue My Mind" and has been an internationally sought-after actress ever since.

In her latest film, the Zurich-based actress plays the colorful rival Gerti Zanelli, who has an "amour fou" with the traitor Ernst Schrämli.

The blue co-production "Landesverräter" celebrated its world premiere at the 20th ZFF and is showing in cinemas from today. Show more

St. Gallen, 1942: In the hope of becoming a great singer in Germany, Ernst Schrämli sells Swiss military information to a Nazi spy.

When he is discovered, he is the first Swiss man to be sentenced to death for espionage and treason during the Second World War. The naive Ernst is shot by his own company at the age of 23.

His story is now being brought to the big screen in the form of a historical feature film called "Traitor".

The film is being directed by "Davos" director Michael Krummenacher. Stefan Gubser is also back on the big screen, playing the guardian Roman Graf, while Luna Wedler takes on the role of Gerti Zanelli, who has a love story with Schrämli.

"Landesverräter" premiered at the 20th Zurich Film Festival and opens in cinemas on October 24, 2024.

