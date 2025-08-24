"I'm better off resigning myself to getting older than constantly feeling sorry for myself because certain things no longer work perfectly today": Rolf Knie recently turned 76. Picture: Keystone

Rolf Knie was a defining figure in Swiss comedy for decades. A conversation about his most embarrassing performance as a clown at Circus Knie, the ailments of ageing, football and the meaning of life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rolf Knie has led what feels like four lives: as a clown and artist, as an actor, as a painter and as an event organizer.

In an interview with blue News , the 76-year-old talks about his most embarrassing performance as a clown in Circus Knie.

"During the main rehearsal for the new 'Knie' tour in March 1974, nothing worked at all during my performance as a clown - and the audience didn't laugh."

And he continues: "After my act, I went back to my dressing room and, out of sheer disappointment, I beat everything to a pulp."

Rolf Knie, you turned 76 on August 16. What has surprised you about getting older?

I'm happy that I'm still in such good shape (laughs).

As you get older, it can happen that you feel like you've seen it all and at the same time have no energy left to experience new things.

I'm still going full speed ahead.

Really?

Of course, there are topics that I tackle with less vigor than when I was younger. I recently talked to my wife about whether we should buy a house in Ticino. We decided against it. At 76, you no longer plan years ahead.

At a certain point in life, things often only go downhill. Are you afraid of that?

I'm not afraid of it, but I respect it. It's one of the reasons why I continue to live so intensely. I don't know whether it will all be over tomorrow.

Any age-related complaints or other ailments?

I used to love playing football. When I watch a game today, I sometimes think: Wow, those were great times.

At the same time, I'm aware that I'm better off accepting that I'm getting older than constantly feeling sorry for myself because certain things no longer work perfectly.

Speaking of pain: at Circus Knie, Gaston Häni, your partner in the ring at the time , who died in 2023, once knocked you out by accident. ...

(Laughs) Once? That happened several times. During our clown acts, Gaston and I often sweated more than the trapeze artists. On the one hand, we usually moved completely unnaturally during our acts. Then there's the concentration and tension. If you miss a joke in the ring, you immediately feel the mood in the audience drop.

Looking back: What was your most embarrassing performance?

(Thinks for a moment) During the main rehearsal for the new Circus Knie tour in March 1974, nothing worked at all during my performance as a clown - and the audience didn't laugh. After my act, I went back to my dressing room and, out of sheer disappointment, I beat everything to a pulp. I had a nervous breakdown and only really recovered two or three days later.

What exactly was the problem with your clown act?

The year before, I had performed as a clown in the "Knie" for the first time. The audience was thrilled - and the success got into my head a bit. I soon thought it couldn't be that difficult to play a clown in the circus ring. As a result, I took the preparation for the 1974 tour too lightly. The failed dress rehearsal taught me a lesson for life. Since then, I have never ventured into a new project so unprepared.

What happened after you collapsed in the dressing room van in 1974?

My performance as a clown was canceled until further notice. For weeks I could only be seen as a horse trainer in "Knie" while I worked on my new clown act. During this time, my father stood by my side. That was necessary, because I started to sweat as soon as I came near the circus tent.

"That failed dress rehearsal taught me a lesson for life. Since then, I have never ventured into a new project so unprepared": Rolf Knie. Picture: Keystone

Circus Knie has changed a lot since you left. How do you like this year's program?

Let's put it this way: since Géraldine Knie took over as artistic director, "Knie" has been offering a program for a new generation. This has been well received and I'm happy about that. This reorganization was necessary, just like the change in the Board of Directors five years ago. At the time, I was mainly responsible for ensuring that the new generation took the helm. And yes, Géraldine is doing a really good job.

What do you think of Maycol Errani, Géraldine Knie's husband, who is the technical director?

I only have one problem with him: he's a fan of the wrong football club (laughs loudly).

Which one?

Juventus Turin.

Which football club is your favorite?

Young Boys, of course - because I played football there from an early age. I later went to business school in Zurich and played for the FC Zurich junior team. In 1967, I got a contract for the first team.

But unfortunately I wasn't a very good student and decided to leave school without further ado and travel to Lausanne, where Circus Knie was performing. My father was angry with me - but not because I had given up school, but because I had left FCZ.

Do you occasionally ask yourself the question of meaning?

That's a philosophical question that I can't answer so quickly. What I can say is that striving for more and more is certainly the meaning of life.

I came to this realization not least through Karlheinz Böhm and my collaboration with his aid organization "Menschen für Menschen". This work completely changed my view of the world. At that time, I also realized how inappropriate the term "Third World" is. There are not two or more different worlds. There is only one world.

How happy are you at the moment?

I am very happy.

Are you afraid of death?

Fear is not a good advisor. I also dealt with death at an early age and, together with my father, was one of the first members of the euthanasia organization Exit. For many years, I was also a member of an association that wanted to recycle my organs after my death. For years, I received letters telling me which of my organs were still usable.

Which organs are these now?

Since my 65th birthday, my name has been removed from the register for reasons of age (laughs).

"Striving for more and more is surely the meaning of life": Rolf Knie. Picture: Keystone

In 1999, you answered the question "Are you afraid of death?" in "Schweizer Illustrierte": "I have no problem if I drop dead tomorrow. I may have already lived more than others have lived a whole life."

I still stand by that. Incidentally, I have also arranged my death in such a way that there can be no discussions about inheritance after my death.

Do you have a will?

Yes.

A living will?

Yes.

We're slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: you rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: chef?

Zero points (laughs). I'm absolutely incompetent in the kitchen. But I'm very lucky that my wife is an excellent cook.

Joke teller?

Zero points. If I try to tell a joke, I forget the punch line in the middle at the latest.

Husband?

I try to make my wife happy every day anew.

Do you succeed?

Yes.

So you give yourself ten out of ten as a husband?

My wife would have to decide on the number of points.

Swiss of the year?

Go on.

We're done.

Already? Hallelujah!

