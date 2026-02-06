"Life has taught me to learn": Esther Gemsch. Picture: IMAGO/Everett Collection

Esther Gemsch is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. The 69-year-old talks about life in Switzerland, getting older and her relationship with death.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Esther Gemsch first appeared in front of the camera 50 years ago in the Belgian film "Rue haute".

The 69-year-old can currently be seen on Swiss television SRF in the art heist series "La linea della palma - Das Caravaggio-Komplott"

"Contrary to claims to the contrary, there are a large number of talented actresses and actors in Switzerland. Unfortunately, what is often missing are good scripts," says Gemsch in an interview with blue News.

You can read the first part of "Bötschi asks" with the actress Esther here. Show more

Esther Gemsch, how did you find yourway back into life?

I actually can't remember exactly what year that was. It must have been 1997 or 1998. Ruth Hirschfeld was responsible for casting the SRF series "Lüthi und Blanc" at the time. We had known each other for years and she knew about my career. When she asked if I would take part in a casting, I gave her a clear no. But Ruth insisted, so I half-heartedly agreed.

What happened next?

A few days before the audition, I had to have an urgent operation on my knee due to a meniscus injury. So I was walking with crutches. The morning before the appointment, I called Ruth and canceled. That's when Mrs. Hirschfeld got really angry. So I had to play scenes of my role Lisbeth Rohner with Hanspeter Müller-Drosshard on crutches on the second floor of the Neumarkt restaurant in Zurich. I got the part. The first few weeks on the film set in Glattfelden ZH were very difficult for me. Today I'm grateful to Ruth, she forced me to be happy back then.

How important are role models?

When I was young, the Italian actress Anna Magnani was my role model. Her incredible strength, her honesty in every look, in every movement, made a deep impression on me.

Comedian Carolin Kebekus said in an interview with "Manager-Magazin" in 2023 :"Until I was twelve, I thought humor was exclusively male. Didi Hallervorden, Otto, Rudi Carrell - there were only men on TV." Did you also only have male role models as a child?

I grew up in a family with extremely strong women. My father was largely non-existent. In that sense, I lived in a matriarchy.

It's true that your mother kept saying to you: "Meitschi, it's not going well with you."

That's true. When I say that my mother, my aunt and my grandmother were strong women, that doesn't automatically mean that they were good to me. A negative bond is also a bond, and it is usually stronger than a positive one. As a child, I couldn't understand this and often felt lonely because I wasn't seen for who I was and how I was. Today, I am all the more grateful when I realize that I am truly perceived for who I am - even in my work as an actress.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi Bild: blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Looking back on your life so far: How have things turned out for you?

Sometimes I'm even proud of myself that I've managed it all. Despite all the struggles, I always got up and kept going.

What have you regretted recently?

I only regret things that I didn't try. But I don't regret anything I've done. Because I don't want to burden myself with facts that I can't change. Life has taught me to learn. That may sound old-fashioned, but the truth is that it has to do with hard work and self-reflection. And I know from experience that it's usually anything but fun.

What is the most strenuous part of your work as an actress?

I really love everything about working as an actress and therefore: keep going.

What do you find the most inspiring part of your work?

I love the exchange and interaction with people - both with their biographies, which I research for a role, and with my colleagues on set.

"The only things I regret are things I haven't tried": Esther Gemsch. Picture: Dan Cermak

You play a wide variety of characters in plays, films and TV series. Were there roles from which you needed a kind of withdrawal phase or where you were afraid that they would change you permanently?

Every role shapes me in one way or another. So far, however, it has never happened that a role has haunted me at home. As I said, I'm a mother of three children and have always had a lot of responsibility. I couldn't also be the Gretchen at home or play what role I know. That was always an absurd idea for me.

So your children never said: "Mommy, can you do something normal again?"

No, not really.

How do you deal with the feeling as an actress of being dependent on someone seeing something in you and casting you?

It can be very frustrating, especially when you're young and new to the profession. As an actress, you have no choice but to learn to deal with it at some point. I always gritted my teeth and carried on. Of course, there are still disappointments that hurt. At such times, I remind myself that the rejection has nothing to do with me and is never meant personally. Resilience helps you immensely in such situations - the ability to get up again after a crisis and even see it as an opportunity.

What do you particularly like about Swiss filmmaking?

I enjoy working with filmmakers in Switzerland. The crews here are always highly professional. What's more, there are a large number of talented actors and actresses - contrary to claims to the contrary. Unfortunately, what is often lacking in Switzerland are good scripts.

Why is that?

I can only quote director Billy Wilder: There are three reasons why a movie becomes successful: 1. a good book, 2. a good book, 3. a good book. And yes, this is exactly where I would like us in Switzerland to become braver, bolder and more humorous. So, dear people, be brave! We can only win. Talking admiringly about the great Danish filmmaking and praising British humor is not enough. We can only tell our stories in our own way with the courage to be honest and thus gain authenticity.

"Unfortunately, what's often missing in Switzerland are good scripts": Esther Gemsch. Picture: Dan Cermak

Who really calls the shots in the Swiss film industry?

Bruno, what kind of questions are you asking me (laughs harshly)? If you don't get any funding in Switzerland, it's practically impossible to make a movie. Sure, every now and then a low-budget film is made - like we did in 2014 with "Swiss Heroes". And lo and behold, the film by director Peter Luisi even won the Audience Award at the Locarno Film Festival. But at some point you reach your limits. Then a project like this no longer works, because the people involved either don't get paid for their work at all or far too little.

When you hear the word "Switzerland", what do you think of?

Security.

Is Switzerland as modern as we like to think?

Switzerland is a very modern country, albeit often a rather slow one. Most of the time, however, I think that's perfectly fine.

I'll give you four sentences by Esther Gemsch that I found in the media and you tell me what they mean: "I can fit, tone and do as much as I want - but I still age"

I love looking in the mirror in the morning and still recognizing my face and the stories my life has written in it.

"Freedom is one of the most difficult topics in lifefor me. I'm always trying to find the right way to deal with it."

(Ponders for a long time) Freedom doesn't mean that I can do whatever I want. Freedom has a lot to do with respect for my fellow human beings.

Your eyes just got wet. Why is that?

Many people who are allowed to live freely and in freedom don't know how to deal with freedom. They think that freedom means being able to do whatever you want - in other words, having the right to get whatever you want, without having to give anything in return, and immediately. For me, that has nothing to do with true freedom. Throwing my dirt on the floor or doing my business on someone's doorstep just because it's convenient and I'm too lazy to look for a toilet has nothing to do with freedom.

The third sentence is: "If my family's lives were at stake, I would probably do things that I can't imagine doing right now."

I would do a lot for my family - but what does "everything" mean? My principle is not to harm other people. Let's put it this way: if I could protect my children with my own life, I would do it. Without hesitation.

"The best thing about getting older is that I've been able to leave many of my fears behind": Esther Gemsch. Picture: IMAGO/Everett Collection

Many people become more relaxed as they get older - and, as studies show, also wiser. Are you too?

Maybe I'm not old enough for that yet (laughs out loud). But I notice that I'm more relaxed today than I used to be. I've become wiser in many areas - thank God. And who knows: maybe one day, when I'm gone, others will say that I've also become wiser with age. I'd rather not judge for myself at this point whether this is actually the case.

What else is cool about getting older?

The best thing about getting older: I've been able to leave many of my fears behind me. And there's something I find particularly liberating: I no longer have to be the best. That thought alone is incredibly reassuring. As I get older, I can also draw on an ever richer pool of experience - that helps as an actress, but also when dealing with younger people. I live in a multi-generational flat share and I can feel how valuable this exchange can be. But as I said, I can only speak for myself. For me, getting older also feels good because I know that I don't have to keep fighting for another 50 years. Knowing that the end will come at some point, that I still have about 20 years to live, gives me inner peace and makes me more relaxed - I appreciate and celebrate every day.

What, dear Esther, is that how old you want to be?

How old are you, Bruno?

59 - and my plan is not to be much older than 75.

Oh, you know, it's often a case of wanting to and having to. And in the end, it's usually not up to us to decide when we die.

Do dreams get lost in old age?

I have a lot more dreams today than I used to - and the most important thing is that I keep trying to actually live them.

What do you think is particularly important in order to lead a self-determined life?

It is particularly important to think about yourself regularly and to keep trying out new ways.

What speaks for the existence of God?

The existence of the Christian God is supported by the fact that the lives of people who believe in him often become easier. And because that's the case, it's perfectly fine for me that they believe in him.

Ever met the devil?

Several times and in many different forms.

Your quick criticism of the Pope?

I don't understand why the abuses that happen within the Catholic Church are not finally dealt with properly.

Member of an euthanasia organization?

No. I'm torn, because I don't know whether I want to put my children through that one day. But at the same time, I don't want them to think that I'm going to languish in a home like a boiled vegetable.

"I have a lot more dreams today than I used to - and the most important thing is that I keep trying to actually live them": Esther Gemsch. Picture: blue News

Are you afraid of death?

No. I think life will come to an end at some point. As we get older, we get more and more tired. Or even worse: all that happens is the repetition of repetition.

What do you expect from the afterlife?

Nothing.

Which pet would you like to be after your reincarnation?

They are often badly kept, totally pampered or exploited as therapy animals. Does it really have to be a pet?

No.

I would like to be a lioness.

We are slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: please rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent. Gardener?

Five points. In our shared flat, I'm in charge of the Räppli tree - and it's growing like crazy. So it seems to like it here with us. And if I ever had an allotment, I would only plant roses in it. I love them more than anything.

Liar?

(Laughs) Do I have to be honest? I don't think I'd be so bad at being a liar. I give myself eight points.

Politician?

Unfortunately, I can't give myself more than six points.

Why not?

As a politician, I would have to keep my emotions in check. That's why I wouldn't be particularly good at this job. I don't like it when someone is lazy or when I have to realize that my counterpart isn't interested in the cause, but only in their own well-being. That makes me really angry.

Astronaut?

Zero points. I think it's great to live on earth - and it's enough for me to look up at the sky every now and then.

You can read the first part of the interview with actress Esther Gemsch here.

The TV series "La linea della palma - The Caravaggio Conspiracy" is available on Play Suisse at this link.

More videos from the department