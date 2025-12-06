Beat Feuz looks back on his impressive career, his injuries and the newfound time with his family in an interview with Claudia Lässer.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beat Feuz looks back on his impressive career in the "Lässer" talk show and recalls the "click moment" that prompted him to retire.

Despite eleven knee operations and sometimes life-threatening injuries, Feuz returned to success time and again, becoming Olympic champion, world champion and four-time Downhill World Cup champion.

Today he lives with his family in Tyrol, works as a ski expert for SRF and enjoys his new-found freedom away from top-class sport. Show more

Ski racer Beat Feuz has been history since January 16, 2023. How is the Emmental native doing today? "I'm happy, on a scale of 1 to 10 I'm close to 10," he says with a grin on the talk show "Lässer". "I did what I wanted to do and I'm still doing what I want to do," says Feuz, who has been living in Tyrol for some time now.

The 38-year-old also has a busy professional life: he is a ski expert for SRF and maintains partnerships with his sponsors.

His everyday life three years after retiring? "Being at home as much as possible to enjoy my family. They had to go through a few years and suffered a little." Host Claudia Lässer wants to know what his role at home looks like: "Not standing around in the way," he summarizes with a wink.

He has been together with Katrin since 2007. They are now parents to two children. The two met as 20-year-olds on the ski slopes at the Junior World Championships. "She then took a different path and fortunately supported me."

He is certain that part of the recipe for success was the peace and quiet at home. Conveniently, Katrin is a qualified physiotherapist: "Of course, that also helps when you can lie at home after every training session and treat the problems again". She has also helped him mentally, says Feuz.

Now they also have time together. "We enjoy playing tennis together. Things that you could do before as an active player, but you had to plan them. Now you're free and can go as the mood takes you," says Feuz.

"That's when the click moment came for me"

Planning big was never his thing before. Nevertheless, Feuz celebrated successes like almost no other: Olympic gold, world champion and the small crystal globe in the downhill four times. "You dream about that as a boy. It's only when you get to the World Cup that you realize what it takes to get there. It's always just individual athletes who can win all the titles in the end," says Feuz, adding: "But when you get there at some point, you want to be world champion or Olympic champion."

The highlight of a great career: Beat Feuz becomes Olympic downhill champion in 2022 sda

In the end, in addition to the desire for more family time, "my body, which wasn't quite up to it anymore", was also responsible for his retirement. "My knee was always causing me problems," he explains. Over the years, there were also other problem areas. "Then I lost confidence in myself."

Feuz continues: "Before that, I was always the racer: 'I would have accepted getting injured again and seeing what happens.'

If I had been injured, I would have been motivated to come back. That was no longer the case for me last season. That's when the moment clicked for me - I don't want to get injured again."

Impressive career despite many injuries

Because you can't completely rule out the risk in skiing. "It could have happened," says the most successful Swiss downhill skier in history. His track record is particularly impressive when you look at his extensive medical record, including eleven (!) knee operations.

"It's not a matter of course that I came back after so many injuries, some of which lasted a long time and forced me to sit out for a year or two," Feuz looks back.

In 2012, even a leg amputation was on the cards. "I was told that I still had 48 hours until my left leg would be stiffened. I had an infection in my knee, which had been operated on five times. It never got better over three or four weeks. I still had one operation left, where the bug had to be taken out so that the knee didn't have to be stiffened. Luckily it worked out in the end with the last operation," summarizes Feuz.

He even drew strength from the problems with his body, explains Feuz: "I was able to train less than the competition. They actually had to feel better than me. I tried to tell myself: 'What if I'm as fast as them, but with less training?

So he did what he could to see the situation in a positive light. "The others have to question whether they even need all that training," says Feuz, revealing his mental tactic.

Of course, the whole thing is also a bit of a head game. But when the competition had the feeling that he was so strong in the head, it made him stronger again, he admits.

Tough bricklaying apprenticeship helped

Feuz also had to grit his teeth and show discipline during his apprenticeship as a bricklayer: "There's no guarantee that you'll make it as a racing driver. It was important for me to do something on the side. The three years as a bricklayer were tough. But it was still very useful, you learned a lot: becoming more independent, managing your time and training..."

You learn to fight through it early on. "Ski racing isn't a walk in the park either, where you march through. It certainly doesn't hurt if you fight your way through it as a youngster, so that one or two things might seem a little less strenuous later on."

Watch the video to find out what Feuz has to say about the safety debate in skiing, which triumph he is particularly happy about, which bad result particularly concerns him and how he spent his childhood on the farm.

You can find the talk with Beat Feuz in full length here ...