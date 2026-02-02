It is probably the pineapple and ham-topped nightmare of many pizzaiolos. But what is an insult to pizza culture for many Italians is a delight for others. Picture: IMAGO/Manfred Segerer

From "burgers for the poor" to Nutella with grissini to mayo straight from the tube: Five blue News editors talk about their guilty pleasures - and reveal why they are (not) ashamed of them.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Guilty pleasures" is the English term for preferences that some people prefer to indulge in private.

Especially in the culinary world, there are combinations that some people are a little ashamed of, but which secretly make them feel good.

Five blue News editors reveal their guilty pleasures. Show more

Thanks to the English language, there is a term for everything that some people are secretly ashamed of: Hawaiian pizza, cervelat with mayonnaise, or cheese and jam on a piece of bread.

The disdainful things that we nevertheless love are called "guilty pleasure". These are all foods that give us pleasure, even though we know we're better off not eating them.

Five blue News editors reveal which guilty pleasures they simply can't resist.

Shelf-stable burger for the poor - or: the questionable dish that not even my enemies have to eat

"Anyone who has ever lived on the breadline knows two things: with a little creativity, you can conjure up a decent meal from even the strangest store cupboard ingredients.

And: taste is a great subject for debate - especially if you can't avoid the discussion anyway.

I still have a very special combination from my student days: toasted bread from the freezer (it keeps for months!), served with thickly sliced canned meat (best before date: two years), served as a sandwich with a layer of mayonnaise in between.

In the years that followed, I was regularly told how unhealthy this dish was - and the despicable, historically loaded terms with which tinned meat is still referred to today in an army characterized by racism.

When the fridge is empty, there's usually a tin of meat lying around somewhere. Picture: Petar Marjanović

For me, it still remains the 'long-life burger for the poor', which I fall back on when there is still a lot of month left of the monthly wage, but little salary.

Incidentally, the dish can easily be varied - for example with other questionable, meaty ingredients such as the 'breaded, frozen chicken meat product' (aka: deep-fried ready-made chicken schnitzel) or the 'canned meatloaf' (see picture).

I wouldn't even serve all this to my worst enemies. When it comes to such guilty pleasures, I certainly wouldn't want my childhood and student memories to be spoiled by fundamental discussions."

Petar Marjanović, parliamentary and court reporter

My Italian family goes crazy - but I love Japanese mayo with crackers and scrambled eggs with Sriracha sauce

"I like to call myself a gourmet - my Italian genes are probably to blame. My nonna Giovanna conjured up the best tagliatelle al ragù far and wide in Rome. If she knew what kind of guilty pleasures I've developed, she'd probably go crazy.

Because every now and then I treat myself to something that isn't exactly gourmet.

My two Guilty Pleasures? Japanese mayo with a dash of wasabi on crackers. Mamma mia, that's ugly, you might be thinking. But I say: just try it - you'll love it.

Guilty pleasure number two: scrambled or fried eggs with Sriracha sauce. It's a super interesting twist for the palate."

Carlotta Henggeler, Editor Entertainment & News

Z'Phil fish fingers

"Fish fingers? Potato stick? Spinach? Normally you'd probably eat it like this - neatly separated. If at all.

But what is normal?

Z'Phil fish fingers: Before ... Picture: Philipp Dahm

And: As we all know, tastes are different. Admittedly: It really doesn't look any better. But ...

... if you brutally mash the fish fingers with a fork and mix the whole thing thoroughly, it tastes a zillion times better.

... afterwards. Picture: Philipp Dahm

A delicious mass in which the pieces of breadcrumbs delight the palate like croutons, while a nutty vegetable note with a hint of fish tickles the palate.

Délicieux!"

Guilty: Philipp Dahm, editor of blue News

Nutella with grissini - once an addiction, now replaced by something better

"Whether after going out, as an afternoon snack or just before athletics training: grissini with Nutella were my must-have as a teenager.

The worst thing about it: once I started, I just couldn't stop. And when I ran out of grissini? No problem - I simply spooned up every last one. Hookah addict, I would say.

At some point, my mother hid the Nutella jars - but I always found them anyway. But then my father gave me another five-liter jar for Christmas ... and a fitness subscription on top.

And today? I haven't touched Nutella for decades. I have long since found alternatives (for example 'Nocciolata Senza Latte' from Migros) that not only replace Nutella, but surpass it."

Nicole Agostini, video journalist

Mayonnaise - preferably straight from the tube

"I love mayonnaise more than anything. As a child, I would have loved to spread it on all my food. My favorite snack was once: Thomy mayonnaise straight from the tube.

As a child, blue News editor Bruno Bötschi would have loved to spread it on all his food: Mayonnaise from the tube. Picture: Bruno Bötschi

Mayo from a tube - a horror for some. I, on the other hand, still have to be very careful to only buy a tube every few months when I go shopping on Saturdays.

More is really not possible - otherwise what used to happen regularly would happen: a huge piece of St. Gallen farmer's bread smeared with Thomy would disappear into my stomach in no time at all. This was often followed by a second, sometimes even a third or fourth ...

And while I'm at it, here's a loving tip for other culinary low-flyers: I don't think we should be ashamed of anything edible that gives us pleasure."

Bruno Bötschi, Editor Entertainment/News

