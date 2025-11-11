"Euphoria" premiere 2019 in Los Angeles with Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie (from left to right). imago images / MediaPunch

Tensions are said to exist between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, the stars of the series "Euphoria". Differing political views could be the cause - and make future premieres more difficult.

Sweeney's support for Trump and a controversial advertising campaign exacerbated the relationship with Zendaya, according to media reports.

Zendaya could avoid joint appearances for the third season in order to avoid future misunderstandings. Show more

Filming for the third season of the popular series "Euphoria " has been completed, but things are simmering behind the scenes. Significant tensions are said to have arisen between the leading actresses Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

An insider told the British newspaper "Daily Mail" that Zendaya avoids standing next to Sweeney. The reason for the conflict is said to be different political views.

Zendaya, known for her critical stance towards former US President Donald Trump, is on the left politically and is heavily involved in social issues such as racism.

In contrast, Sydney Sweeney has made her support for the Republican Party and Trump public. These differences seem to have put a strain on the relationship between the two actresses.

Political stance and jeans advertising are in focus

Another point of contention is a controversial advertising campaign in which Sweeney was involved. The slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" by American Eagle caused a stir as it played with the words "jeans" and "genes" and triggered a debate about racist undertones.

Sweeney was evasive about the criticism in an interview with "GQ" and instead emphasized her preference for jeans. Despite the controversy, the campaign was a success for American Eagle. Sweeney explained that she saw the ad as harmless and didn't care about the criticism. However, this stance could further exacerbate tensions with Zendaya.

Sources close to the show report that Zendaya may be avoiding press appearances for the new season of "Euphoria". The concern is that a joint appearance with Sweeney could be misinterpreted as an endorsement of her political views.

The third season of the series is due to be released next year, but the once close relationship between the two actresses now appears to be strained.

