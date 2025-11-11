"We keep the store running": ice skating icon Katarina Witt on the boomer generation. Picture: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Katarina Witt, two-time Olympic figure skating champion from Germany, talks about the strengths of her generation in an interview. At the same time, the 59-year-old criticizes the indecisiveness of Generation Z.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katarina Witt, Olympic figure skating champion in 1984 and 1988, will soon be celebrating her 60th birthday.

In an interview, she talks about the secret of ageing well and the strengths of her generation.

"We keep the store running", says Witt in the news magazine "Focus". Show more

German figure skating icon Katarina Witt is the next prominent boomer to speak out in the generational debate - and she is not holding back in her criticism of the younger generation, i.e. Generation Z.

The 59-year-old Witt sees Generation X, i.e. those born between 1965 and 1980, as the mainstay of today's society.

"We keep the place running," says the two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion in an interview with the news magazine "Focus".

Witt: "We just did it and got going"

"Katarina the Great" ruled the world's ice rinks for almost a decade. On December 3, the ice star, who was also revered early on in Western Europe as the "most beautiful face of socialism", turns 60.

In an interview, Katarina Witt enthuses about the strengths of her generation: "When a 28-year-old looks at me today with indecision and seriously thinks he still has to think about whether his job is the right one, then I have to say: we just did it and got on with it."

She finds Generation Z's approach to responsibility and professional life incomprehensible. In fact, she doubts whether younger people are sufficiently equipped for future challenges.

Witt wonders whether today's young people have "the necessary resilience"? Her own generation has always been characterized by motivation and discipline - qualities that Katarina Witt sometimes misses today.

Witt "always took opportunities by the horns"

Recently, several prominent members of the boomer generation have already expressed criticism of the indecisiveness and restraint of the younger generation - and now Katarina Witt is doing the same.

She also calls for the changes brought about by ageing to be accepted rather than seen as a problem. "When society gets older, it changes - and we should embrace that," Witt told Focus.

Born in East Berlin, the figure skater first competed for the GDR and later for reunified Germany. She "always took the opportunities that life offered her by the horns", says Witt.

More videos from the department