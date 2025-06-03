  1. Residential Customers
Kate Winslet's daughter in an interview "I would do backflips,
to work with Wes Anderson again!"

Gianluca Izzo

3.6.2025

Alongside many well-known stars, talented newcomers also play in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme". In this interview, Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton and her colleagues talk about the unique experience.

03.06.2025, 20:07

03.06.2025, 20:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alongside established acting stars such as Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, talented newcomers also shine in Wes Anderson's new comedy.
  • Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton plays a nun in "The Phoenician Scheme" who is supposed to help her father - a shady businessman - save his fortune.
  • In an interview with blue News, Mia and her fellow actors Riz Ahmed and Richard Ayoade rave about working on set and explain what the experience means to them.
Show more

As usual, cult director Wes Anderson brings together a glittering cast for his latest film "The Phoenician Scheme". Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson are just some of the many illustrious names involved in the quirky comedy.

In addition to all the established acting stars, talented newcomers also shine. Mia Threapleton, daughter of Kate Winslet, takes on a central role. She plays a nun who is tasked with helping her father, a notorious businessman, to secure his fortune.

World premiere of

World premiere of "The Phoenician Scheme"Enemy of the state wants to save his fortune - with the help of a nun

Riz Ahmed, who plays a wealthy prince, is also working with Wes Anderson for the first time. And comedian Richard Ayoade slips into the role of a flamboyant terrorist. He has already appeared in Anderson's short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More".

«The Phoenician Scheme» und weitere Filme jetzt bei blue Cinema

Kino finden

blue News met the newcomers for an interview at the Cannes Film Festival. They enthusiastically describe what working on a Wes Anderson film means to them and how special their experience was during the shoot. Mia Threapleton also explains how a beautiful quote from the film applies to her own attitude to life.

"The Phoenician Scheme" is currently showing at blue Cinema.

