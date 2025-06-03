Alongside many well-known stars, talented newcomers also play in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme". In this interview, Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton and her colleagues talk about the unique experience.

As usual, cult director Wes Anderson brings together a glittering cast for his latest film "The Phoenician Scheme". Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson are just some of the many illustrious names involved in the quirky comedy.

In addition to all the established acting stars, talented newcomers also shine. Mia Threapleton, daughter of Kate Winslet, takes on a central role. She plays a nun who is tasked with helping her father, a notorious businessman, to secure his fortune.

Riz Ahmed, who plays a wealthy prince, is also working with Wes Anderson for the first time. And comedian Richard Ayoade slips into the role of a flamboyant terrorist. He has already appeared in Anderson's short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More".

blue News met the newcomers for an interview at the Cannes Film Festival. They enthusiastically describe what working on a Wes Anderson film means to them and how special their experience was during the shoot. Mia Threapleton also explains how a beautiful quote from the film applies to her own attitude to life.

