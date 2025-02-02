Crime novelist Christine Brand lives half the year on Zanzibar to escape the Swiss winter. Monika Flückiger

She lives between Zanzibar, Lipari and Switzerland: author Christine Brand has always been a nomad and writes her books from anywhere. Recently, she felt homesick for the first time. But not for the Emmental.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmental-born Christine Brand is one of Switzerland's most successful crime writers.

She writes her books from all over the world.

For some time now, the author has had a house in Zanzibar, where she spends half the year.

In the summer, she also spends some time in Lipari, Italy.

Her new book "Missing - The Emily Case", the second part about ex-policewoman Malou Löwenberg , will be published soon. Show more

"No more winter - and more sea" is how Christine Brand (51) describes her life motto, which has been with her since 2017. Back then, the crime writer gave up her large apartment in Zurich and decided that from then on she would no longer be at home in just one place.

She is currently in Zanzibar, where she bought a house last year. When blue News reaches the Swiss writer via video call at her winter residence, she smiles and pans the camera. View of the turquoise sea, palm trees, the sound of waves. "Yes, I've found paradise here," remarks Brand.

The Emmental native points her cell phone back at herself and adds: "But it's not just paradise, of course. There are always things that are difficult." Power cuts, too little water, no good medical care, Brand lists off. She would not recommend emigrating to Zanzibar to everyone. But: "You have to make a few sacrifices, but you get a lot in return."

Brand has found her place of strength in Zanzibar. "Something strange happened to me here," she notes. Previously, the author had never felt homesick in her life, only wanderlust. "But now, when I'm not in Zanzibar, I'm really homesick."

In court with the quadruple murderer of Rupperswil

Brand used to be a journalist and worked as a court reporter, which brought her into contact with criminal cases that she has now turned into a genre. For example, she sat in court during the quadruple murder in Rupperswil and wrote about the Fritzl case in Austria. Brand remembers the latter: "The atmosphere was incredibly oppressive."

At some point, Brand started writing books on the side during her vacations. "But I didn't want to just sit at home in Switzerland and work on my projects during my vacation," explains the author. So she decided to travel to beautiful places around the world and write from there.

The 51-year-old has always been a traveler. She was first drawn away from home for a trip to the USA before she was even in her twenties. "I could never stay at home for long, I always had to plan the next trip straight away."

A break helps with writer's block

Now she is living her dream, having long since given up her job as a journalist. And has conquered the bestseller lists with books such as "Blind" and "Missing - The Anna Case".

She has just handed in her latest project - the sequel to "Vermisst". However, it is always a long road before the finished book is ready for print.

Fortunately, Brand didn't experience any real writer's block until a few months ago, but sometimes she just didn't feel like continuing. She is currently working on several projects at the same time, including a book about the first woman to climb the north face of the Eiger. "It's not a thriller and this was the first time I really got to a point where I couldn't get any further." Then it helps her to simply put everything to one side and take a break. She can clear her head by kayaking or swimming.

"Everything I still have in Switzerland fits in a van"

When Brand is back in Switzerland - she spends a good half of the year in Zanzibar and last summer she spent a long time on Lipari, an Italian island - she sleeps in an attic room.

The crime writer no longer owns much and had to do a major clear-out in 2017. "Everything I still have in Switzerland fits in a van," she estimates. That gives her a great "sense of freedom".

She hardly misses anything from Switzerland anymore. In the beginning it was chocolate, but now there is another Swiss expat on the island who makes his own chocolate.

What does she like so much about the Tanzanian island? The people on Zanzibar are so "warm" and "full of joie de vivre". "They can also laugh at themselves." And you look into "beaming faces". In Switzerland, everyone is very preoccupied with themselves and their cell phones.

Writing is simply easier for her on Zanzibar: "Here in Africa, you live very much in the moment. And that helps me a lot, because I don't let myself be interrupted by an agenda-driven life like I do in Switzerland." The Swiss rhythm often distracts her, but it's very different in Zanzibar.

Christine Brand grew up in the funeral business

Brand grew up as the daughter of a funeral director. As a result, the part-time Swiss expat came into contact with death at an early age. "Death was an everyday occurrence in our home. People called when someone died, or I was allowed to help line the coffins with satin sheets," Brand recalls.

From an early age, she never had any reservations about this topic, as other people might have. The author says: "We live in a society in which death is very taboo."

This way of growing up also taught her to enjoy life in the moment. And she has become very good at this today - simply not planning and taking things as they come. "Even as a little girl, I learned that anyone can die for the silliest of reasons." That's why she was amazed when she turned 20 and was still alive. "And now I've made it over 50 years."

Someday forever on Zanzibar?

Brand first set foot on Zanzibar in 1997, and since then she has never let go of her longing for the Tanzanian island. She is not quite sure that she will make Zanzibar her only home one day: "I could imagine pitching my tent somewhere completely different." In the meantime, she has become "African" in this respect, not planning and simply seeing what happens.

As much as she enjoys being in Zanzibar, "after a while it's good to return to well-organized Switzerland". However, Brand is always just as happy when this phase is over and she can leave the "comfort zone of Switzerland" again.

The people in Zanzibar and their positive attitude to life give the author a lot of energy. Above all, however, she simply doesn't like winter and fog, which she is spared on the Tanzanian island. "It's always nice and warm here - and I really like that."

Brand hopes to stay healthy in the future. Above all, she is also looking forward to one of her next projects: a crime series set in Zanzibar.

