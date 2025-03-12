Have you ever been up to the Hollywood Sign? Only a few people dare to climb Los Angeles' landmark. Simone Bargetze takes you with her in "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".

In the latest episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories", Simone Bargetze hikes with friends to the famous Hollywood Sign.

The sign is strictly secured and anyone who climbs over the fence must expect police action.

The former stuntwoman regularly provides insights into her life in Los Angeles on blue News.

It is probably the most famous sight in Hollywood and yet "only a few people have ever been to the top of the Hollywood Sign", says Simone Bargetze (48) in the latest episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".

So does her friend Nina, who comes from Switzerland and has lived in Los Angeles for 20 years. "First she had to get a visit from Switzerland. Her friend Silvana, producer of 'Ding Dong', is here," explains Simone.

Together, the trio set off on the ascent with their children and dog, leaving the last stars of Hollywood Boulevard behind them until the famous lettering finally appears in their field of vision.

Police arrive by helicopter if you climb over the fence

Once at the top, it becomes clear that the Hollywood sign is surrounded by a fence that does not allow access. "There are occasionally people who climb over the fence because they want to touch the Hollywood Sign, but this is strictly forbidden," explains the former stuntwoman, who has been booked for films such as "Avatar" and "Transformers".

If someone climbs over the barrier and tries to get to the Hollywood Sign, an announcement will suddenly be heard, Simone continues. If the person does not turn back immediately, the police are alerted and a helicopter is dispatched.

In the video, she reveals why the fence now has a wooden slat and what this has to do with Simone Bargetze.

Watch the video to find out whether Simone Bargetze sees a police helicopter on her outing with her friends and children. And if you're curious: a new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" is released every Wednesday evening.

Simone Bargetze was a stuntwoman, lives in "La La Land" and now reports from Hollywood in her regular video column for blue News. She meets her neighbors Bill and Tom Kaulitz for a chat on their doorstep, looks into the more or less luxurious homes of Swiss expats and visits the most unusual places in the dream factory. Simone Bargetze roams through Hollywood - and takes us with her exclusively.

