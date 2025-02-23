If you grow up in the country, you don't have a plan. Think again! Chiara lives in Schafisheim AG and thinks: Life in the country hits differently. City dweller Shaela disagrees: The city is much cooler.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chiara and Shaela are growing up in different environments.

While Chiara (17) likes the peace and quiet of Schafisheim AG, Shaela (17) is at home in Zurich.

In the blue News video, the two women discuss why each environment is definitely the better one. Show more

Yo, city and country - they're two completely different worlds, okay?

It's really wild in the city. You have action 24/7, stores, cafés and stuff everywhere. PUBLIC TRANSPORT? Everywhere you go, you're always quickly at the spot.

Life is more chilled out in the countryside. You have peace and quiet, lots of nature and a vibe where time moves more slowly.

But let's be honest, you're lost without a moped. It feels like the bus never comes and the nearest store is further away than your school-leaving certificate.

But is that really the case?

The two Swisscom apprentices Chiara and Shaela show you in the video why they like living in the countryside or in the city.

