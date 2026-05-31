If you have skeletons in your closet, you shouldn't be surprised about blackmail letters: Sascha (Murathan Muslu, left) and Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling). Picture: Netflix / Anika Molnaruction Still Image

Tom Schilling now has to listen to his inner child when he disposes of corpses: the second season of the Netflix series "Achtsam morden" is also wonderfully macabre nonsense.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the second season of " Mindful Murder ", Tom Schilling has been battling not only mafia clans and corpses, but also his inner child since this week.

Netflix once again delivers wonderfully absurd and macabre humor between mindfulness, family chaos and everyday gangster life.

Even if the punchlines are not always subtle, the series often hits the mark with its exaggerated diagnosis of the present.

"Achtsam morden" remains one of the weirdest German series in streaming. Show more

Tom Schilling now has to listen to his inner child when he disposes of corpses: the second season of the Netflix series "Achtsam morden" is also wonderfully macabre nonsense.

Sometimes you should just let your inner child out. Otherwise it can get quite cranky. And that wouldn't be what Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling) wants.

The lawyer and mafia double boss already has enough on his plate in the second season of the Netflix hit "Mindful Murder" - he certainly doesn't need another tormentor.

At the start of the second episode, Björn Diemel hasn't lost much of his inner calm. He had carefully solved all the problems with the dead mafia godfather in his trunk and could now be enjoying his first family vacation in a long time in the Austrian mountains with his daughter Emily and still-wife Katharina (Emily Cox).

But there is that inner child with its irrepressible craving for Kaiserschmarrn, Almdudler and Landjäger. And when a child doesn't get what it wants, it can be pretty unpleasant. Not just for listless waiters in mountain huts.

Mindfulness is not a panacea

So Diemel finds himself back in front of his mindfulness coach (Peter Jordan) sooner than he would like, who urgently advises him to simply release his inner child.

This of course leads to some wonderfully absurd situations in a series that is not short of absurd situations anyway. Especially as the lawyer has to realize once again that mindfulness is not a panacea for the ills of modern man.

Life certainly doesn't get any easier with his inner child at his side. Together with his loyal partner Sascha (Murathan Muslu), the lawyer still has to deal with leftovers from the first season and manage not just one, but now two mafia clans.

There are also helicopter parents, blackmail, the airs and graces of his soon-to-be ex-wife, a new love interest (Friederike Kempter) and even more dead bodies.

The punchlines are still on point in the second season

The fact that everything that can go wrong goes wrong in the balancing act between legal advice, a careful crook career and a love life is part of the DNA of this macabre crime grotesque:

Even in the new episodes, the humor may not always be subtle, but the punchlines are still spot on. Above all, because this tongue-in-cheek diagnosis of the present makes you feel like you've been caught out yourself time and time again.

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