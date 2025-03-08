Rotomairewhenua has an exceptional visual purity and is considered the clearest lake in the world Klaus Thymann / CC BY-SA 4.0

Ever since Rotomairewhenua in New Zealand was identified as the clearest lake in the world, more and more tourists have been visiting the place - and threatening a unique natural wonder.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conservationists in New Zealand are fighting against the threat posed by tourists to the "clearest lake in the world".

Since the lake, called Rotomairewhenua, was given this title by researchers, the number of visitors has doubled.

Conservationists are trying to prevent the introduction of foreign species into the lake area with sometimes rigid regulations. Show more

Surrounded by steep mountain forests and fed by glacial water lies a small but magical blue-violet lake on the South Island of New Zealand. It was discovered by Ngāti Apa, a Māori tribe, who named it Rotomairewhenua, which means 'lake of peaceful lands'. For the Ngāti Apa, the lake became a sacred place.

However, since the lake deep in Nelson Lakes National Park was identified by scientists as the "clearest lake in the world", the peace is over, as CNN reports.

The water of Rotomairewhenua has an exceptional optical purity with a visibility of 70 to 80 meters. This is equivalent to the visibility of distilled water and makes the lake the optically clearest freshwater known to date. Word of this has spread quickly via social media. After all, such a natural wonder promises breathtaking photos.

Visitor numbers double

Since 2013, when the study on the clarity of the lake was published, visitor numbers have more than doubled, according to the New Zealand Department of Conservation.

The title of "clearest lake in the world" and the resulting social media hype has definitely contributed to its popularity, says Melissa Griffin, wildlife ranger for Nelson Lakes at the Department of Conservation. "Before, it was a beautiful place that was well known but not many people visited. When it was given the title, the number of hikers visiting the lake increased significantly."

"Seerotz" causes problems for the lake

Conservationists and the Ngāti Apa, however, fear that increasing popularity and the associated introduction of foreign species could jeopardize the purity of the lake. Their biggest concern is the spread of Lindavia, a microscopic algae known colloquially as "lake snow" or "lake snot".

It produces a slime that hangs just below the surface of the water. The algae can already be found in the neighboring lakes of Rotoiti, Rotoroa and Tennyson. It is spread with the boots or water bottles of tourists, among other things.

Clean your shoes before hiking

The Department of Conservation finally pulled the ripcord and introduced some rigid safety measures. In particular, cleaning stations were set up at the surrounding lakes. This means that visitors must thoroughly clean their equipment and shoes before continuing their hike to Rotomairewhenua. This is to prevent the introduction of new species and in particular the Lindavia algae. Above all, however, visitors are asked not to touch the water. In summer, a warden stays at the lake for longer periods of time to keep an eye on hikers.

"It is so breathtaking"

Conservationists on the South Island, however, are in a dilemma. Because while they are fighting against threats to the local ecosystem, they want to keep access to the natural wonders accessible. "You want people to be able to go and enjoy it, see it and sit down," says conservationist Griffin, recalling her own first visits.

"There's something really special about arriving there, standing next to the lake, and it's just peaceful. You hear lots of birds, but the water is peaceful, and looking into the water is crazy, it's so breathtaking."