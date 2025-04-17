From Easter Sunday, Walter Lehnertz can be seen not only in the TV show "Bares für Rares", but also in his own docu-soap "Waldis Welt". Picture: ZDF

On "Bares für Rares", junk dealer Walter Lehnertz regularly spreads good vibes. In reality, his fame also has its downsides. In an interview, "80-Euro-Waldi" spoke about death threats and haters.

Now Lehnertz reveals in an interview that his fame also has its downsides.

"80-Euro-Waldi", as his fans like to call him, has even received death threats. But the 58-year-old is not afraid of that.

"I'm 1.92 meters tall, I can defend myself. Let my haters come to the yard," says Lehnertz. Show more

He brings a special color to television: Rummage dealer Walter Lehnertz, nicknamed "80-Euro-Waldi" because that is his standard starting bid in the ZDF afternoon hit "Bares für Rares".

But being a celebrity on the jumble sale show hosted by Horst Lichter also has negative sides for him. The 58-year-old has now spoken about these in an interview.

When asked about the death threats he receives, Lehnertz replied in an interview with "t-online":"It always comes from the same people who can't get anything else together."

He continued: "They then complain to me that I have no business being on television. These people are simply dissatisfied and take it out on me."

Lehnertz: "Let my haters come to the farm"

However, he does not take legal action against such people. "I could of course press charges, but that won't help anyway," explains the antiques dealer from the Eifel region.

He believes that direct action might be taken against people in politics, "but not against people in the media industry".

He is also not afraid of the threats: "I'm 1.92 meters tall, I can defend myself. Let my haters come to the yard."

He feels more sorry for colleagues, such as presenter Ruth Moschner, who is often attacked on social media: "It's terrible what she has to put up with. You really need to crack down on that."

Waldi can soon be seen in his own docu-soap

Walter Lehnertz will soon be appearing not only on "Bares für Rares", but also in his own docu-soap. "Waldi's World" starts with the first episode on Easter Sunday, April 20, at 2.10 pm on ZDF.

In it, the cult retailer is shown as down-to-earth and down-to-earth as he still sees himself despite his TV celebrity status.

"My life hasn't changed at all, only that I've become better known," says Lehnertz in the "t-online" interview. "I was already crazy before."

On "Bares für Rares", he had a contractual guarantee "that I can be who I am and say what I want. They can always cut it out later. I didn't want any rules."

What Walter Lehnertz could do without is meeting "actors from the jungle camp", which he would have done rather involuntarily at an event: "Suddenly you have to deal with some so-called celebrities from time to time who take themselves too seriously."

"They sometimes have their noses so high and think wonders what they are." In general, he is annoyed by "the arrogance of some people in public".

