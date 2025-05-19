Privat

The columnist recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Time for a typical midlife crisis or new opportunities in midlife? She has given it some thought and written letters.

"So, how are you?"

"Yeah, you too now! How are you feeling?"

"Are you having a midlife crisis now?"

I turned 40 at the beginning of the month. I was asked these and similar questions before and after my birthday.

Of course, I also asked myself: "40! And now what?" This much in advance: I don't have a crisis. However, I am critical from time to time.

But the good news first. I find that I'm getting older in a generally benevolent time: great books are being written on the subject, such as "Midlife" by philosopher Barbara Bleisch.

The menopause is also finally being addressed and no longer swept under the carpet as something we women "just have to go through".

About the person: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

I hear, see and read inspiring women who show me that life after 40 holds a lot of potential:

The inspiring authors Milena Moser and Juli Zeh; the actresses Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep, who campaign against beauty standards, body shaming and age discrimination; the artist Paula Rego, who died in 2022 and created impressive works about the oppression of women in her sixties; the singer and artist Björk, who not only constantly reinvents herself, but has also been campaigning for environmental protection for years. And my mother, who at 70 books language courses and travels the world.

Cheer up, everything will be fine

To do some introspection, I wrote two letters. First, one to my 30-year-old "self". Writing it brought tears to my eyes. What I wouldn't give to hug my younger self tightly and whisper to her:

"Cheer up, everything will be fine. Even better than you can imagine!"

I wasn't doing well back then. I was disoriented and often hopeless, didn't know what to do next and at times saw my therapist more often than my friends. I was young and didn't know what to do with myself. How frustrating! In my letter, I told my younger self what had happened in the last ten years, what I had achieved and accomplished, what I had been able to let go of.

Gratitude filled me as I wrote. Of course, not everything had been fun and easy and great. But the past decade has been a successful one, one that has taken me further than I would have thought possible - and not just because I emigrated to Portugal. It was an encouraging, loving letter.

On a new sheet of paper, I dedicated my lines to my future self. The plan is to read the letter on my 50th birthday. Fifty! The letter was shorter than the first one, because you're always smarter afterwards. I put my wishes and hopes for the coming years into words.

And realized: I'm looking forward to this time. It will certainly be challenging: I will get even older, while my children will turn into teenagers - I found that time horrible, as I can see from my diaries from back then.

But new spaces will also open up for me to fill when I'm no longer so deep in the rush hour of life. I find that promising. I put both letters in an envelope and hope to find it again in ten years' time.

So the uncertainty and possibilities of the future remain exciting and thrilling, even if no longer in the urgent, irrepressibly burning way they were in my twenties. Because of course, despite all the reconciliation, I look back on my younger years with a certain wistfulness.

Moving abroad, without fear and without a plan, but with a lot of freedom and even more fluff in my luggage. Even though we emigrated as a family and may move on again at some point, it will never feel as easy and carefree as it did when I was in my early 20s.

I can still spend my nights in dark, far too loud clubs and have a lot of fun - but the recovery time takes several days instead of a few hours. Even without going out and after eight hours of sleep, I often don't wake up feeling as refreshed - I tweak here and there.

Even looking in the mirror is more fun. I don't like to admit it to myself, but I am actually bothered by the physical changes. Fortunately, I'm not plagued by any serious complaints, but by trivial things like wrinkles and gray hair.

Suddenly, conversations with friends turn to Botox. Have you already had it? Would you? That's new. And somehow a shame. Where is the benevolent time that I had just praised? I apparently deposit the supposed mellowness of old age in front of the bathroom door before looking into the merciless magnifying mirror.

Getting older is not always a walk in the park. In stressful moments, I try to imagine what I will write in a letter to myself in ten years' time. Then I think I hear myself say: "Don't worry so much about such things. You can't stop old age anyway. Instead, be happy that you are still so young! Cheer up, everything will be fine. Even better than you can imagine!"

