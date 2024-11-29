Gülsha Adilji is currently on tour with her solo program "Gülsha lernt Liebe". In the talk show "Lässer", the comedian talks about her experiences of dating - and about unfunny moments with men.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Gülsha Adilji has been on tour with her new solo program "Gülsha lernt Liebe" since the beginning of the month.

In the TV show "Lässer", the 39-year-old talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about her experiences of dating.

"I either date three or four people a week or then nothing happens for a long time, I'm totally pissed off and delete all the dating apps on my phone," says Adilji. Show more

"The most important relationships for me these days are no longer relationships as partners," says Gülsha Adilji. According to the comedian and presenter, her focus today is more on friendly relationships.

These friendships are so important to her and so deep, true and relevant that a man would first have to manage to get anywhere near that level with her, says the 39-year-old on the TV show "Lässer", "before I would do the splits or anything else for him".

Data is currently the big topic in Gülsha Adilji's life. She talks about it in her new solo program "Gülsha lernt Liebe" (Gülsha learns love) and hosts the SRF show "Deep Dating", in which she tries to set people up.

Adilji has a toxic relationship with dating

Adilji reveals in the TV show "Lässer" that she has a toxic relationship with dating: "I either date three or four people a week or then nothing happens for a long time, I'm totally pissed off and delete all the dating apps on my phone."

In the episode, Adilji explains to presenter Claudia Lässer ("I've never used a dating app") how dating via app works. Many men would show pictures of them kissing cats on the apps. However, these guys don't stand a chance with the comedian.

Gülsha Adilji admits that despite many bad dates via dating app, she has also landed the odd lucky date. "It happens, but rarely."

The comedian wants to meet men on tour

Gülsha Adilji then reveals that she met a man for the second time the morning before recording the TV show "Lässer". "I'm almost engaged," the comedian reveals and laughs.

You can find out how the date really went and whether Adilji had one or even two coffees with the man in the TV show "Lässer".

And yes, the comedian is also on tour with her solo program "Gülsha lernt Liebe" (Gülsha learns love) because she hopes to perhaps meet a new partner this way, after "it hasn't worked out so well for me on the dating platforms so far".

You can find the full interview with Gülsha Adilji here - or on blue Zoom: