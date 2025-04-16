  1. Residential Customers
Comedy legend Peach Weber on tour "I'm annoyed by the monkey business about woke jokes"

Carlotta Henggeler

16.4.2025

Peach Weber is the King of Gäx, as he calls himself. The Aargau comedy legend reveals to blue News why he didn't become a pastor and whether he will really stop performing after his farewell shows in 2027.

16.04.2025, 18:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Peach Weber is a legend on the Swiss comedy scene.
  • The man from Aargau is on tour in Switzerland with his "King of Gäx" program, and his 17th stage program will be released as an audio CD on 2 May.
  • blue News met Peach Weber for an interview and talked to him about his second career aspiration, his jokes in woken times and his retirement.
Show more

An interview with Peach Weber is a blessing. The 72-year-old has no strings attached and answers every question - even personal ones.

Quite unlike many other artists at home and abroad, where the management sends a list of dos and don'ts in advance.

In an interview with blue News, Peach Weber explains why he thinks it's okay to make jokes about everything, why he didn't become a pastor after all and whether humor can be learned.

He also reveals whether he will really retire after his three farewell concerts in Zurich's Hallenstadion in 2027. Find out in the video above.

