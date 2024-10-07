Pop the champagne corks, because the 13th season of "The Bachelor" is about to start. The 1.95 meter tall Dennis Marbacher from Zurich is the new Rose Cavalier and is looking for true love in Thailand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dennis Marbacher is the new Bachelor and is handing out roses in Thailand.

The new TV bachelor is looking for his dream woman in the matchmaking show on 3+. The kick-off show is on Monday, October 21, at 8.15 pm on 3+.

The Bachelor from Zurich is 1.95 meters tall, a financial advisor, has a six-pack and is a fitness freak. Show more

Dennis Marbacher used to earn his living as a postman, today he is a financial advisor. The 32-year-old from Zurich is the new Bachelor and will be handing out roses on the Swiss channel 3+ from October 21.

He hopes to find true love in Thailand. Approaching women has not always been easy for the 1.95 meter tall man - he used to be bullied because of his looks. But today he is self-confident.

In an interview with blue News, Marbacher reveals what sets him apart from the previous Bachelors: "I'm my own type, I'm authentic and I was always myself during filming."

The rose-hunter reveals that things got hot and heavy in Thailand: "I got very close to the candidates, several times" - but the Bachelor doesn't reveal just how close. Not yet.

The perfect first date for the Bachelor would be quite unspectacular, over a drink or on a walk. A first date right at home would be a no-go for the 32-year-old.

Have you ever had to save yourself from a date?

Looking for excuses to end a date early happens very often. This year's Bachelor has also had to save himself from a date before and revealed: "I've already said once that I have another date in the evening that I forgot about." However, he himself has never experienced a woman running away from a date with him.

The 13th season of "The Bachelor" can be seen from Monday, October 21,

at 8.15 pm on 3+.

