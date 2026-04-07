Günther Jauch and contestant Elisabeth Jakubowski have a glass of eggnog for refreshment. RTL

With her quick-witted manner, an 86-year-old contestant wows the audience on Easter Monday on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" The Duisburg resident talks as she pleases. Only one person is above criticism: Günther Jauch. He reacts emotionally to the contestant's warm words.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Easter Monday, 86-year-old Elisabeth Jakubowski wowed the audience on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" with her quick wit and dry humor.

Presenter Günther Jauch was visibly moved and confessed that she had "emotionally upset" him.

With 64,000 euros and an invitation to an egg liqueur, the Duisburg native said goodbye as one of the most entertaining WWM guests in a long time. Show more

A big performance for 86-year-old Elisabeth Jakubowski: on Easter Monday, the former secretary became the oldest contestant on "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Five weeks ago, she was still a candidate in the round, but did not make it through the selection questions: "Everyone still remembers her appearance well!" says Günther Jauch.

"I'll squeal now! After the show, they complained that they didn't like the food beforehand, that it was too cold in the studio and that the cold had given them arthritis in their fingers, which meant they couldn't press the buttons in time..." The candidate doesn't bat an eyelid: "Correct, no objection". Günther Jauch: "That's unbelievable! That's the most audacious excuse," he says with a laugh.

"Luck is with the stupid," jokes the 86-year-old, who, however, answers the first questions with ease: "Yes, I know that the show bores her!" comments Günther Jauch with a grin. "Does your husband get anything if you win?" the presenter wants to know. "He's got enough himself," replies the 86-year-old, "he's already got something from me."

Günther Jauch feels "emotionally out of step"

Elisabeth Jakuboswki then needs help with the 32,000-euro question: the xG value she is looking for doesn't mean anything to her. Is it about medical check-ups, football broadcasts (correct), music charts or lottery draws? When an additional joker guesses football broadcasts, Günther Jauch asks: "How do you like your colleague?" The candidate responds glibly: "Yes, liking doesn't matter!" She prefers to invite Günther Jauch for a glass of eggnog, but dryly states: - so eggnog.

In the meantime, the 86-year-old loses track of the score: "Have I got the 64,000 yet?" she asks the presenter. He answers in the affirmative, whereupon she whispers a hearty "Mr. Jauch!". The presenter has clearly taken the candidate to his heart: "I don't want to think about the last time a woman got me so emotionally unstuck," he says happily. "I've always raved about them, one of a kind! You're a philanthropist," the contestant praises the 69-year-old before going home happy with the 64,000 euros she has won.